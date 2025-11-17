Dreamscape Publishing Announces BCW as New Back Page Comic Sponsor—Special Discount for Collectors

Dreamscape Publishing llc BCW Coupon

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreamscape Publishing is excited to announce BCW, the premier brand in comic and card protection, as our newest back page comic sponsor! As part of this partnership, thousands of Dreamscape-published comics will feature a special BCW advertisement on the back page—offering comic enthusiasts an exclusive 10% discount on their next purchase at bcwsupplies.com with promo code DREAMSCAPE.BCW has more than 40 years of trusted experience in protecting, storing, and displaying cherished comic book and trading card collections. Their high-quality bags, boards, boxes, and supplies are industry favorites among collectors at every level.“We’re thrilled to team up with BCW and provide even more value to our readers,” said John Hohn, CEO at Dreamscape Publishing. “Properly storing and protecting your collection is essential, and BCW is recognized for helping collectors safeguard what they love.”Comic book fans and collectors can take advantage of this exclusive 10% discount by using the code DREAMSCAPE at checkout on bcwsupplies.com.For more information about Dreamscape Publishing and our latest comic releases, visit dreamscapepub.com

