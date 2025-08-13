New comic publisher Dreamscape Publishing llc has launched its second Kickstarter, Lady Savage: Footsteps in Eden
The campaign is live now through September 7, 2025.
Lady Savage: Footsteps in Eden (Part One) introduces a runaway bride who returns to her jungle paradise only to find that time has stood still. Trapped in a world of tragic memories, she discovers a rampaging prehistoric beast still on the prowl for blood and destruction. It falls to Lady Savage to protect an orphaned child, but she isn't the only one hunting the creature.
Issue #1 is slated for an in-store date of November 12, 2025, and will be distributed by Philbo Distributions.
Dreamscape Publishing's next title God is Hungry is set to launch on Kickstarter in mid-September.
For more information, please visit the Kickstarter page or the company site.
