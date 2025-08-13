New comic publisher Dreamscape Publishing llc has launched its second Kickstarter, Lady Savage: Footsteps in Eden

Dreamscape Publishing llc Lady Savage Logo Laday Savage Comic Covers

Dreamscape Publishing LLC, where our love for comics isn't just a business – it's a way of life!” — Scott Palochik

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New comic publisher Dreamscape Publishing has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its latest title, Lady Savage: Footsteps in Eden.The campaign is live now through September 7, 2025.Lady Savage: Footsteps in Eden (Part One) introduces a runaway bride who returns to her jungle paradise only to find that time has stood still. Trapped in a world of tragic memories, she discovers a rampaging prehistoric beast still on the prowl for blood and destruction. It falls to Lady Savage to protect an orphaned child, but she isn't the only one hunting the creature.Issue #1 is slated for an in-store date of November 12, 2025, and will be distributed by Philbo Distributions.Dreamscape Publishing's next title God is Hungry is set to launch on Kickstarter in mid-September.For more information, please visit the Kickstarter page or the company site.

