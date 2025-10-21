Dreamscape Publishing Launch 'GOD IS HUNGRY' on Kickstarter: A Terrifying Historical Horror Comic Set in the Deep South

God is Hungry Comic Cover Dreamscape Publishing llc God is Hungry Logo

This comic is a visceral journey into cosmic horror rooted in a historical period often ignored by the genre” — Matt Tuck

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreamscape Publishing is proud to announce the Kickstarter launch for its latest original comic series, God is Hungry. Written by Matt Tuck, this chilling story plunges readers into a desperate 1873 deep-south setting, exploring themes of faith, sacrifice, and survival against a nameless, ancient terror.God is Hungry is a gripping tale centered on the harsh realities of the post-Reconstruction South. It follows a poor family of African-American sharecroppers desperately seeking a cure for their autistic daughter, May, whose prophetic nightmares hint at the horror to come.Synopsis:The family’s search for salvation leads them to the mysterious and malevolent Riddle family, who have been waiting for May. The Riddles quickly escalate from benefactors to butchers, murdering May's family and taking the young girl as a gruesome tribute to their insatiable blood god. As the Riddles’ path of violence stretches across the landscape, May must fight for her life and sanity, or be consumed by the entity that only demands one thing: more. And god is truly hungry.“This comic is a visceral journey into cosmic horror rooted in a historical period often ignored by the genre,” says writer Matt Tuck. “We are tackling difficult themes of poverty, desperation, and inherited trauma, all wrapped in a terrifying narrative that we believe will resonate deeply with fans of dark fiction.”Key Campaign Details:Title: God is HungryPublisher: Dreamscape PublishingWriter: Matt TuckGenre: Historical Horror, Cosmic HorrorCampaign Link: Click Here The Kickstarter campaign aims to fund the full production and distribution of the first issue, offering backers exclusive variant covers, unique merchandise, and digital access. Dreamscape Publishing invites horror and comic fans, as well as media members, to visit the campaign page and help bring this terrifying vision to print.About Dreamscape Publishing:Dreamscape Publishing is an independent comic book publisher committed to championing unique voices and pushing the boundaries of genre storytelling. Driven by a passion for print quality and compelling narratives, Dreamscape Publishing strives to deliver unforgettable comic book experiences to readers worldwide.

