Governor Abbott Serves Meals At Kerrville Volunteer Gratitude Luncheon

November 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today joined Hunt. Fish. Feed. and Spectrum to serve meals to volunteers who helped rebuild the Dietert Center, the only senior community center in the Kerrville area, following the historic flooding in July.

"You are the heart and soul of the community," said Governor Abbott. "Whether you live here, work here, or eat here, you depend on the people here. This is your home, and we all have a collective goal — and that is to ensure you are going to be safe and secure permanently in your home right here in Kerr County. We're going to be here every day, every step of the way, until we completely rebuild this entire region."

During his remarks thanking the volunteers, Governor Abbott highlighted that Texas is rebuilding stronger than ever before by working together and through the hard work of volunteers following the devastating flooding. The Governor also reiterated that the State of Texas continues to support recovery and rebuilding operations for Texans and communities impacted by the July flooding across the state. Additionally, Governor Abbott thanked Hunt. Fish. Feed. and Spectrum for providing food and assisting the community during the recovery and rebuilding process.

The Governor was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Representative Wes Virdell, Dietert Center Executive Director Brenda Thompson, Hunt. Feed. Fish. Director of Marketing Dave Munroe, Spectrum Communications Vice President of Government Affairs Ned Munoz, and other state and local officials.

