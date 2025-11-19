Etihad Cargo Wins Dual Honors from Global Brand Frontier Awards for Best Network Expansion & Smart Logistics Innovation

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer of Etihad Airways

Boston Brand Research & Media bestows prestigious global award recognition for Etihad Cargo’s network growth and digital transformation in smart logistics.

As we continue to lead with precision, reliability, and care for every package, each new partnership and digital innovation we introduce is designed to give our customers the best experience possible.” — Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etihad Cargo , the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has been honored with two prestigious distinctions from the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media , one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms for corporate excellence and innovation. Etihad Cargo has received the “Best Global Network Expansion & Strategic Partnerships – MEA, 2025” and “Best Digital Transformation & Smart Logistics Innovation – Middle East, 2025” awards, underscoring the carrier’s leadership in expanding its global network footprint while accelerating digital transformation and smart logistics capabilities to set new standards in air freight.These prestigious global awards follow a year of record growth and strategic milestones for Etihad Cargo, marked by strengthened partnership ecosystems, the launch of innovative digital solutions, and continued enhancements in operational efficiency to meet the evolving demands of global supply chains. By expanding across key trade corridors, deepening strategic alliances, and investing in technology-driven customer experiences, Etihad Cargo has reinforced its position as a driving force in modernizing logistics across the Middle East, Africa, and the wider global market.“Recognizing Etihad Cargo with these two prestigious awards is a testament to their strategic foresight and operational excellence on a global stage,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. “Their ability to balance network growth with cutting-edge digital transformation makes Etihad Cargo a true industry leader, driving innovation, connectivity, and resilience across global logistics. As one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms, the Global Brand Frontier Awards are proud to spotlight Etihad Cargo’s contributions to the future of smart, data-driven logistics.”Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways, shared: “For us at Etihad Cargo, being a global brand means linking people, empowering international trade, and building connections that transcend borders. Receiving these awards from the Global Brand Frontier Awards speaks to the trust our customers place in us with their shipments. As we continue to lead with precision, reliability, and care for every package, each new partnership and digital innovation we introduce is designed to give our customers the best experience possible.”About Etihad CargoEtihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, offering customers a diverse portfolio of products and services through an extensive global network of chartered and scheduled operations. Strategically based in Abu Dhabi, the carrier’s hub lies at the crossroads of the busiest trade lanes, connecting Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and Africa. taking goods, care, and connections beyond borders.In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo’s specialised products and services include SkyStables (Equine), LiveAnimals (pets), PharmaLife (pharma and life sciences), FreshForward (perishables), SecureTech (electronics), FlightValet (automobile), AirMail, SafeGuard, and FlyCulture (vulnerables). Etihad Cargo is among a select few global carriers to hold all four IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certifications, for Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals, and Lithium Batteries - demonstrating its commitment to the highest industry standards.For more information, visit www.etihadcargo.com About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. As one of the most reputed organizations in the brand consulting sector, the company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility across diverse industries.Through its editorial platforms, research initiatives, and prestigious annual awards programs, including the Global Brand Frontier Awards, Boston Brand Research & Media serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance, industry transformation, and organizational excellence. The firm's rigorous research methodologies and commitment to recognizing genuine achievement have established it as a highly regarded authority in strategic brand recognition.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous, research-driven selection process, the program recognizes organizations for innovation, leadership, sustainability, customer experience, and strategic impact.The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations, including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators across key global markets. The Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 continue this legacy as one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms for brands that are shaping the next frontier of business.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards

