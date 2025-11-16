DHS Launches Operation Charlotte’s Web to Target Criminal Illegal Aliens Terrorizing Americans in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sanctuary policies prevented nearly 1,400 detainers from being honored, putting criminal illegal aliens back on Charlotte’s streets

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced DHS law enforcement is surging resources for Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina. This DHS operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to the Tar Heel State because they knew sanctuary politicians would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets. Nearly 1,400 detainers across North Carolina have not been honored—releasing criminal illegal aliens into North Carolina’s neighborhoods.

"Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens. President Trump and Secretary Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t.”

Below are just a handful of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens—including murderers, rapists, and pedophiles—who were RELEASED back on to North Carolina’s streets because of sanctuary policies.

Jordan Renato Castillo-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica, was arrested for indecent liberties with child, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years old, and solicitation of a child by a computer. He was released after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer.

Jose Ulloa-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested for murder. He was released after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer.

Osman Armondo Paz-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested for statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child, and sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian. He was released after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer.

Jeferson Moises Martinez-Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested for sexual battery, resisting an officer, and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. He was released after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer.

William Santos-Roca, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. The next day, he was arrested for a DWI. Santos-Roca has had previous arrest for a hit-and-run and multiple DWIs. He was released after authorities in North Carolina failed to honor an ICE detainer.

Carlos Manuel Portillo-Guevara, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a weapon. He was released after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer.

Olvin Esau Calero-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, has a career criminal history which includes vehicle theft, larceny, trespassing, burglary and forced entry, property damage, possession of stolen property, and drug possession. He was released after authorities failed to honor the ICE detainer.

###