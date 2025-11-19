ASRG Welcomes Manifest as a Supporting Partner in Advancing Automotive Cybersecurity

MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Security Research Group ( ASRG ), a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing cybersecurity in the automotive and mobility sector, is pleased to announce Manifest as its newest supporting sponsor. Together, ASRG and Manifest will launch a public‑facing service to strengthen visibility, collaboration, and trust across the vehicle lifecycle, and will provide ASRG members access to a central data collection and analysis platform for automotive components and software bills of materials (SBOMs).As the automotive industry transitions toward connected, software-defined, and autonomous platforms, cybersecurity has become a defining pillar of safe and sustainable mobility. Emerging trends such as supply-chain transparency, attack-surface reduction, over-the-air (OTA) updates, zero-trust architectures, and real-time threat detection are reshaping how vehicles are developed, deployed, and maintained. At the same time, the rise of AI integration, cloud connectivity, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure is expanding the attack surface and underscoring the need for improved risk identification and product transparency. This initiative supports evolving expectations under ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155/R156, as well as emerging guidance from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) around software supply chain assurance.“As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, the automotive industry faces both tremendous opportunity and growing risk, particularly around transparency in the software supply chain,” said Daniel Bardenstein, CEO, Manifest. “We’re proud to support ASRG’s efforts to bring clarity and collaboration to this space. By leveraging Manifest, we can help the community transform static SBOMs into actionable intelligence, empowering researchers, manufacturers, and suppliers to share insights and build safer, more resilient vehicles together.”To support safety, compliance, and consumer trust, the industry needs verifiable transparency into software and AI origins and continuous monitoring throughout the vehicle lifecycle.Through this partnership, ASRG extends its mission to foster global collaboration between researchers, manufacturers, suppliers, and cybersecurity professionals. The integration of the Manifest Platform into the ASRG Infrastructure to strengthen a shared commitment of improving visibility, resilience, and trust throughout the automotive and mobility software ecosystem.The partnership will provide public, trustworthy software and AI bills of materials (SBOMs and AIBOMs) and translate them into prioritized, real-world risk insights. The Manifest Platform will verify software and AI provenance and integrity to facilitate coordinated disclosure among researchers, suppliers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The joint service will also deliver cross-tier views of supplier and software component-level risk without exposing sensitive IP, with plain-language summaries that help consumers, engineers, and regulators make informed decisions.Over the coming months, ASRG and Manifest will develop new services and features that bring greater transparency and awareness to consumers about the cybersecurity posture of their vehicles.Watch for updates and new service announcements at https://asrg.io About the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity in the automotive industry. With over 50 locations worldwide, ASRG provides resources, education, and collaboration opportunities for engineers and researchers to develop secure solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles.About ManifestManifest is the leading platform securing the entire AI and software supply chain—from source code to models to third-party software. We empower product security and third-party risk teams to operate critical systems and applications with confidence by detecting and managing hidden software supply chain and AI risks at scale. The Manifest Platform provides end-to-end visibility and control across Product Security, AI Risk, and Supplier Risk, helping teams build secure, trusted software without losing velocity. Trusted across defense, healthcare, automotive, and other regulated industries to enhance product & AI security, third-party risk, and compliance. Learn more at www.manifestcyber.com

