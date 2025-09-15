Spotlight on Keynotes & Panels: SOS 2025 Brings Global Leaders Together to Address Automotive Cybersecurity Challenges

Secure Our Streets

Global leaders unite at SOS 2025 to tackle the future of automotive cybersecurity.

MI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Annual Secure Our Streets SOS ) Conference is fast approaching, and this year’s program is set to deliver unparalleled insights into the evolving landscape of automotive cybersecurity. Hosted by the Automotive Security Research Group ( ASRG ), SOS 2025 will feature two powerful keynote addresses and two thought-provoking panel discussions that bring global experts together to tackle pressing challenges facing the industry.KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:- Dr. Mathias Dehm | Chief Product Security & Privacy Officer, AUMOVIOExploring how UN ECE R.155 and ISO/SAE 21434 shape automotive cybersecurity, with strategies to align regulatory, technical, and commercial requirements.- Robert Kaster | Bosch Americas Chief Technical Expert, BoschReviewing the evolution of automotive security, challenges from Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) to long-term maintenance, and approaches to measure success and secure sustained investment.PANEL DISCUSSIONS AND PANELISTS:- State of the IndustryAs vehicles become increasingly connected, the cybersecurity landscape is evolving at a rapid pace. This timely discussion brings together leading voices from industry and academia to explore the challenges, innovations, and strategies shaping the future of automotive cybersecurity.Panelists:Faye Francy (Moderator) – Executive Director, Auto-ISAC, Inc.Dr. Christoph Krauß – Professor for Network Security at Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences / Head of Automotive Security Research at INCYDE GmbHDr. Joern Eichler – Head of Security Engineering, Volkswagen AG / Head of Secure Systems Engineering Group, Freie Universität BerlinDr. Markus Tschersich – Head of Security & Privacy Research and Governance, AUMOVIO- Cybersecurity in UNECE R155 Agricultural-Relevant VehiclesAs agricultural machinery becomes increasingly connected and automated, cybersecurity has emerged as a critical factor for safety, compliance, and operational resilience. This panel discussion will explore the potential implications of the UNECE R155 regulation for agricultural-relevant vehicles, examining best practices, challenges, and strategies for implementing robust cybersecurity measures.Panelists:John Potter (Moderator) – Product Cybersecurity Architect, John DeereAlex Roberts - Director, Product Security, AGCO CorporationBradley Nielsen – Machine Electrical Engineer, CNH IndustrialHans Jürgen Nissen – Manager Solution Controls Strategy, John DeereLeonhard Stutz – Development Engineer, CLAASNicolas Hummel – Digitization Expert, VDMA Agricultural MachineryThese sessions reflect SOS´s mission to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and actionable innovation in securing the vehicles of tomorrow.As with previous years, SOS 2025 remains a fully virtual and free conference, enabling participants worldwide to engage in discussions, connect with experts, and gain valuable insights without the constraints of travel.Mark your calendars for September 18, 2025, and be part of the conversation driving the future of automotive security!For more details and to register, visit: https://sos.asrg.io/

