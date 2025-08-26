Less Than 4 Weeks to Go: The 4th SOS Conference - Driving the Future of Automotive Security on September 18

Secure Our Streets 2025

Join global experts at SOS 2025 for in-depth sessions on automotive cybersecurity, interactive panels, and insights from over 40 industry leaders.

MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the countdown on, the automotive security community is buzzing with anticipation for the 4th Annual Secure Our Streets (SOS) Conference. Taking place virtually on September 18, 2025, the event has already drawn more than 1,000+ registered participants worldwide, including innovators, researchers, and professionals committed to solving critical cybersecurity challenges.Hosted by the Automotive Security Research Group ( ASRG ), SOS 2025 is a non-profit initiative dedicated to fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in securing connected vehicles. Now in its fourth year as a fully virtual event, the conference allows participants from around the world to attend sessions, connect with experts, and engage in discussions - without the constraints of travel.Key sponsors this year include:- Alpitronic GmbH https://www.alpitronic.it/en/ - Itemis https://www.itemis.com// - FOSSA https://fossa.com/ - CYEQT https://www.cyeqt.com/ What to Expect at SOS 2025:- Keynote Speakers: Dr. Mathias Dehm (Continental) and Robert Kaster (Bosch)- Panel Discussions: Industry leaders address the State of the Industry and Cybersecurity in UNECE R155 Agricultural-Relevant Vehicles- 40+ Distinguished Speakers: Topics include AI implementation, threat detection, secure software development, and the future of connected vehicle security- Free Access for All Attendees: SOS 2025 remains completely free, ensuring accessibility for all passionate about automotive cybersecurityWith a stellar line-up of speakers and sponsors, SOS 2025 is shaping up to be a defining event in the automotive security calendar.For more information and to register, visit: https://sos.asrg.io/ Mark your calendars for September 18th and be part of the conversation shaping the future of automotive security!About ASRG:The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is a global non-profit dedicated to advancing automotive cybersecurity through collaboration, research, and knowledge sharing. With chapters worldwide, ASRG promotes the development of open and secure automotive systems for industry and society.- Secure Our Streets: https://sos.asrg.io/ - Twitter: https://x.com/SecureOurStreet - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/secure-our-streets/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.