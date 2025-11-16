Ardencote Hotel to Auction Off Contents in Preparation for Major Luxury Overhaul

Auction at Ardencote Hotel Contents of guestrooms to be sold High End Fitness and Leisure Items Feature

Luxury Ardencote Hotel & Spa invests millions in major facilities upgrade; hosting public auction of current assets to strategically prepare for transformation.

This auction offers a fantastic opportunity to repurpose high-quality assets before Ardencote's multi-million-pound refurbishment begins. A pivotal moment for a well-appointed hotel.” — Simon Rose

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ardencote Hotel, a renowned luxury four-star hotel and spa nestled in the heart of Warwickshire, has announced plans for a significant, multi-million-pound investment dedicated to the transformation of its facilities and features. To strategically facilitate this exciting initiative, the hotel will host a major public auction to clear existing operational assets and prepare the property for the ambitious project

Dating back to 1862, the four-star Ardencote is a magnificent Victorian manor house nestled within 83 acres of picturesque, landscaped gardens. The hotel is fully equipped for modern guests, offering 110 en-suite bedrooms, three unique dining and bar areas, extensive conference facilities and an award-winning spa and leisure facility.

The sale offers an exceptional opportunity for hospitality professionals, businesses, and private buyers to acquire high-quality equipment and furnishings from a luxury establishment.

The public auction will take place live and via webcast from the venue on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, commencing at 10:30 am. The comprehensive sale features assets from across the property, including Hotel Furniture: Beds, seating, fixtures, and fittings from guest rooms and public areas. Commercial Catering Equipment: Professional ovens, refrigeration units, stainless steel prep tables, and dishwashing equipment from the commercial kitchen facilities. Spa and Fitness Equipment: High-end gym apparatus and spa furnishings, including treatment room items. Banqueting and Restaurant Items and a plethora of ancillary equipment necessary for hotel operation.

The decision to auction the contents is a direct result of the ownership's commitment to enhancing the guest experience through substantial capital investment. This strategic move marks the beginning of an ambitious plan to modernise and expand the current luxury four-star offerings, ensuring Ardencote remains a premier destination for leisure, spa breaks, and events in the Midlands.

Simon Rose auction director for specialist hospitality auctioneers Pro Auction commented: "This is a pivotal moment for Ardencote. The upcoming refurbishment represents a dedication to delivering a truly world-class experience for Ardencote guests. The auction provides a fantastic opportunity for the public and trade to repurpose a fantastic range current high-quality assets as the owners prepare the property for its exciting next chapter.

A public preview day will be held at the venue on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025. Full details regarding registration, online bidding platforms, and a detailed lot catalogue will be released shortly via the appointed auctioneer. Venue Location: Ardencote The Cumsey, Lye Green Road, Claverdon, Warwick, CV35 8LT.

