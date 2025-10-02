The Castle Hotel Windsor Announces Exciting £9.5 Million Transformation and Public Auction of Contents

The Castle Hotel Windsor Boutique 4 Star Hotel Contents Hotel FF&E to be sold

Castle Hotel Windsor to auction contents heralding a new era for the historic landmark.

More than just furnishings, these pieces represent the next chapter in hospitality, offering a chance to acquire premium hotel content and redefine spaces” — Simon Rose

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Castle Hotel Windsor, a cherished landmark directly opposite the iconic Windsor Castle, today announced an exciting opportunity for hoteliers, interior designers, and the general public to acquire around 1,000 items from its boutique four-star Windsor Hotel. This unprecedented public auction precedes a monumental £9.5 million-pound transformation that will reposition the hotel for a thrilling new era.

The ambitious project, which follows the successful reimagining of the Francis Hotel in Bath, is scheduled to commence in November 2025 and is expected to be completed by late 2026. Led by acclaimed designers, including 3DReid, the extensive renovation will feature a complete refresh of all 108 bedrooms and suites in the hotel, which boasts a rich history dating back to 1528.

The Sutton Hotel Collection has appointed leading asset disposal experts, Pro Auction, to manage the public sale of the hotel’s contents. This comprehensive auction offers a sustainable way for others—especially boutique hoteliers, B&B owners, developers, and individuals furnishing their own homes—to acquire high-quality, boutique-style assets at exceptional value.

Items from virtually every area of the historic property will be available, including guestrooms with eclectic furniture, comfortable beds, unique artwork, and boutique-style lighting fixtures. Public Areas: Pieces from the reception, lobby, mews, and outdoor terraces. Food & Beverage: Furnishings from the restaurants and bar areas.

This sale is more than just a disposal; it is an invitation for others to incorporate a piece of Windsor's storied past into their own establishments or homes.

"This £9.5 million transformation is more than just a renovation—we will be fully repositioning The Castle Hotel within the Windsor market and investing heavily in our brand, our people, and our guest journey," said Shaun Bowles, Cluster General Manager. "The upcoming auction of the hotel's contents offers a unique and sustainable way for people to own a piece of our history, giving these items a new life as we transition into this exciting new era."

Simon Rose, Director at Pro Auction, commented, "We are delighted to be appointed as the auctioneer for this significant sale. The Castle Hotel Windsor is a historical landmark, and the auction presents a unique opportunity for both trade buyers seeking to furnish properties quickly and cost-effectively, and the public to acquire a piece of its rich legacy before its exciting new chapter begins."

The live auction will be held from the hotel and webcast online on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, commencing at 10:30 a.m. A public viewing will be held the day before the auction for all interested parties to inspect the lots in person.

Sale Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (GMT) Viewing: Public viewing will be held on November 3, 2025 (check website for times). Location: Live from The Castle Hotel Windsor and webcast online. Catalogue & Registration: For a full catalogue, photographs, and sale details, please visit https://www.bidspotter.co.uk/

About The Castle Hotel Windsor: Dating back to 1528, The Castle Hotel Windsor is the most historic hotel in Windsor, having welcomed guests since the 16th century. It is a treasured landmark located in the heart of the town, directly opposite Windsor Castle.

About Pro Auction: Pro Auction is a leading auction and asset disposal specialist, expertly managing the sale of contents for hotels and other large commercial properties across the UK and internationally, with several auctions confirmed pre-Christmas, including the contents of Luton Hoo and The Savoy.

