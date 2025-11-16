Own a Piece of London's Grand History: The Savoy Hotel Announces Third Major Auction of Luxury Contents

Fairmont Hotel The Savoy The Savoy Furniture Sale Guest Bedroom

The Savoy London auctions 1,200 lots of bespoke Italian Furniture, Chandeliers, and Art from the 5-Star London Icon this December via Pro Auction Limited.

Savoy Auction: Acquire premium, luxury furniture with substantial savings vs. original costs. This strategic procurement method champions the circular economy by extending asset life.” — Simon Rose

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Savoy Hotel, London, the iconic landmark synonymous with British luxury and glamour, is offering collectors, interior designers, and furniture enthusiasts a unique opportunity to acquire pieces of its opulent history in its third major auction this December as part of a phased refurbishment programme.

The sale, managed by specialist hospitality auctioneer Pro Auction Limited, will feature over 1,200 lots of exquisite designer furniture, stunning chandeliers, fine art, and the ultimate selection of bespoke interiors that have graced the 5-star guestrooms and suites.

This is the third auction sale held in advance of a phased refurbishment program, which is set to continue until 2027, ensuring minimal disruption to the guest experience at one of the world's most highly regarded hotels. Since opening its doors in 1889 by theatrical impresario Richard D'Oyly Carte, The Savoy has been a dramatic blend of Edwardian elegance and Art Deco glamour, remaining a beloved place to indulge and celebrate tradition and a sense of occasion.

The contents going under the hammer embody the classic British design hallmarks of The Savoy. Highlights of the collection include: Bespoke Designer Furniture: Featuring numerous pieces custom-made by renowned Italian designer Francesco Molon, a long-standing benchmark in the luxury furniture sector. Known for designing and manufacturing bespoke luxury interiors for the world's most prestigious buildings, including palaces and exclusive residences, Molon’s handmade Italian luxury furniture ensures excellence and uncompromising quality. Diverse Lots: The extensive catalogue features Savoy beds, guestroom furniture, high-end lighting, sumptuous silk drapery, and a significant selection of hotel assets and artwork.

Simon Rose, Director at Pro Auction Limited, commented on the significance of the event: “The upcoming auction represents more than just a purchase; it is an acquisition of true history and design legacy. These are impeccably crafted pieces—many bespoke, luxury items with the provenance of The Savoy—that embody enduring quality and character. For both trade specialists and private individuals, the opportunity to connect with this hotel’s rich, glamorous history by acquiring a piece of its interior is simply unparalleled”

The two-day auction event to be held at the hotel is scheduled live and webcast for Tuesday, 09 December 2025 and Wednesday, 10 December 2025, commencing at 10:00 GMT on both days. The contents catalogue is available to view online, and physical viewing of the lots is strictly by appointment only on Monday, 08 December 2025. To preview the catalogue and lots for sale visit https://shorturl.at/5TTmY

Pro Auction is a Leading Hospitality Sector Specialist and continues to build its portfolio as the UK’s leading specialist auctioneer in the hospitality sector. This prestigious sale follows their recent, highly successful disposal of contents from the Luton Hoo Hotel and Spa and precedes a further significant pre-Christmas auction for the Ardencote Hotel in Warwickshire. The firm is trusted to manage complex, large-scale sales for world-class hotels undergoing renovation.



