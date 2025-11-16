Evfarmer Expands Operations to Côte d'Ivoire, Strengthening Its Presence in Africa

Evfarmer Capital Limited

Evfarmer extends its reach to Côte d'Ivoire, marking a key step in its plan to cover all African markets within five years

CO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move to bolster its African operations, Evfarmer has officially expanded its business to Côte d'Ivoire, marking the third country in its ongoing strategy to establish a strong foothold across the African continent. The company has already successfully launched its operations in Sierra Leone and Liberia, and with this new expansion, Evfarmer is poised to deepen its impact in the region.Evfarmer’s expansion into Côte d'Ivoire is part of a broader plan to cover all African markets within the next five years. This marks a crucial milestone in the company’s journey toward becoming a global leader in agricultural finance and technology. With this new addition, Evfarmer now operates in over 21 countries across Europe, the Americas, and Africa, supporting more than 2 million users worldwide.The move into Côte d'Ivoire further strengthens Evfarmer’s ability to deliver sustainable agricultural solutions and innovative financial products, providing much-needed support to local farmers and communities. The expansion is also expected to accelerate the company's preparations for its upcoming IPO, as the growing user base and operational footprint lay a solid foundation for its future listing.Evfarmer's mission is to connect global investors with local agricultural projects, allowing individuals from various walks of life to contribute to and benefit from the development of the agriculture sector. By providing an easy-to-use platform for investing in agricultural projects, Evfarmer continues to empower users to participate in a global agricultural economy, fostering both financial growth and sustainable development.As the company progresses with its expansion plans, Evfarmer remains committed to enhancing its platform, improving accessibility, and building long-term relationships with local communities across Africa. This move into Côte d'Ivoire represents a critical step in Evfarmer's goal of creating a unified, interconnected agricultural ecosystem that benefits people across the globe.With Côte d'Ivoire now part of Evfarmer’s growing portfolio of markets, the company is on track to achieve its ambitious goal of covering all African countries within five years. This expansion not only accelerates the company’s growth but also opens up new opportunities for investors and participants in the agricultural finance space.Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for EvfarmerWith the addition of Côte d'Ivoire to its list of operational countries, Evfarmer’s vision of becoming a global leader in agricultural finance is closer than ever. As the company continues its growth trajectory, its commitment to providing innovative solutions and sustainable opportunities to communities worldwide remains at the heart of its mission. As always, Evfarmer invites its community members to stay engaged and take part in this exciting journey toward a more prosperous future for agriculture.

