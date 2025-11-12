Evfarmer Anniversary Celebration & Africa Strategy Launch in Freetown, Sierra Leone

Evfarmer announces its 2026 Anniversary Celebration and Africa Strategy Launch in Sierra Leone, with special rewards for outstanding members and exciting new developments.

FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global leading agricultural financial company Evfarmer announces that it will host a grand anniversary celebration and officially launch its five-year Africa strategy from February 2 to 5, 2026, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. This event is not only a celebration of Evfarmer's achievements but also marks the official start of the company's strategic plan for Africa over the next five years.The event will bring together outstanding Pocket Farmers from across Africa, Evfarmer's global leadership team, industry experts, and government representatives. The founder and CEO of Evfarmer will reveal the company's office address in Sierra Leone, announce the selection of high-performing Pocket Farmer teams as city managers, and share key details regarding Evfarmer’s listing on Nasdaq.Strategic Partnerships and Signing CeremonyDuring the celebration, Evfarmer will sign official partnership agreements with several major local agricultural projects in Africa, further strengthening its cooperation with local agricultural enterprises and communities. Additionally, 100 lucky attendees will receive special surprises, with each lucky participant receiving 99 shares of Evfarmer stock, each worth $2,580.Sustained Growth and Global InfluenceEvfarmer's operations have expanded to over 20 countries worldwide, steadily building a strong market base. With innovative solutions and excellent customer service, the company has attracted over 2 million core users and achieved significant growth in agricultural projects across various regions.In a recent interview, Evfarmer's operations manager stated, "Today's success is the result of everyone's collective effort. According to the board's decision, we will invite outstanding Pocket Farmers and key contributors to participate in the celebration and provide them with carefully designed gifts."Generous Rewards and RecognitionDuring the event, Evfarmer will award generous prizes to outstanding Pocket Farmers from Africa, including 60 Tesla Model 3 cars, 2,026 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max phones, and 9,900 shares of Evfarmer stock. A grand award ceremony will also be held to recognize individuals and teams who have made exceptional contributions in computational power, community engagement, and platform development. Awards include "Outstanding Pocket Farmer Award," "Senior Pocket Farmer Award," and "Top Pocket Farmer Contributor Award." Winners will receive generous physical prizes, and some contributors will also receive the "Family Support Fund," a special fund to help Pocket Farmers' families cover living expenses such as education, transportation, and healthcare.Gratitude and AcknowledgementEvfarmer's Africa region manager stated, "This is not just a business event; it is a heartfelt celebration. We sincerely thank every user who supports Evfarmer. It is because of your time, trust, and hard work that we have reached this point today. This event is our way of giving back to you for your support. Thank you for walking this precious journey with us."Registration and EnrollmentRegistration is now open: Please click link to register for Evfarmer's anniversary celebration. Once your application is approved, an Evfarmer representative will contact you within 15 working days, and your travel expenses will be directly credited to your Evfarmer account.Registration link: https://active.evfarmer.com Evfarmer sincerely invites outstanding Pocket Farmers from Sierra Leone, Liberia, and other regions in Africa to join the celebration in Freetown from February 2 to 5, 2026.

