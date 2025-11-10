Evfarmer Capital Limited Announces Preparations for Listing on Nasdaq Capital Market

Evfarmer announces its plans to list on Nasdaq Capital Market, marking a significant step in expanding its global agricultural services and investment opportunities.

CO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evfarmer Capital Limited (hereinafter “Evfarmer”) is pleased to announce that the company has officially begun preparations for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This marks an important milestone for the company as it continues its global expansion and offers new growth opportunities for its users, investors, and partners.As a multinational agricultural financial services company headquartered in both the UK and the US, Evfarmer has a registered capital of $50 million in the US and £100 million in the UK. Evfarmer’s mission is to drive the global agricultural industry forward through innovative financial models and technology, creating sustainable value for farmers, investors, and service providers.“We are excited to announce our plans for Nasdaq listing, which reflects Evfarmer’s global growth strategy and provides new opportunities for our users and investors,” said the CEO of Evfarmer. “With the growing demand for agricultural financial services, listing on Nasdaq will provide us with enhanced capital support, greater brand recognition, and accelerate our business expansion.”Preparation for Listing and Strategic ExpansionTo meet the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards, Evfarmer has initiated the following key steps:* Refining its financial audits and disclosure processes to improve transparency;* Optimizing its corporate governance structure, including an independent board and audit committees;* Integrating global operations to enhance market coverage and user service capabilities;* Preparing disclosure documents and collaborating with market underwriters to facilitate the capital market entry.With this listing, Evfarmer plans to expand its presence in more countries and regions over the next five years, focusing on emerging agricultural markets in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, and aims to become a leading global integrated agricultural services platform.Future OutlookWith its global registered capital and cross-border operations, Evfarmer will continue to provide farmers with financing, technology, and market support, while offering new agricultural financial opportunities for investors. “Our goal is to make Evfarmer the most influential platform in agricultural finance and achieve this vision through our Nasdaq listing,” said the CFO of Evfarmer.About Evfarmer Capital LimitedEvfarmer Capital Limited is a global agricultural financial services company registered in both the US and the UK, focused on building an integrated online and offline agricultural investment service platform. Through innovative financial products, efficient operations, and global resource connections, Evfarmer helps farmers increase productivity and efficiency, provides investors with diverse opportunities, and promotes sustainable agriculture.

