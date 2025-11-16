Derby Barracks / DUI, Aggravated Assault, VCOR, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5006174
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard / Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2025 2202 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 / US Route 5, Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Alyssa Lamadeleine
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/15/2025 at 2202 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a dispute occurring in a motor vehicle on VT Route 58 in Irasburg, VT. Troopers with the Derby barracks responded to the scene with the Irasburg Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance Service and found a vehicle off the roadway and undamaged on VT Route 58 near the intersection with US Route 5. Investigation revealed Alyssa Lamadeleine, age 31 of Orleans, VT, had operated the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and assaulted a passenger causing injury. The passenger was transported to North Country Hospital. Ray’s Towing responded to remove the vehicle.
Lamadeleine was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Lamadeleine was held without bail ordered by the Honorable Court and was cited to appear in Orleans District Court on 11/17/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of DUI, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
