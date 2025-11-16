Derby Barracks / DUI, Aggravated Assault, VCOR, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5006174

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard / Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2025 2202 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 / US Route 5, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Alyssa Lamadeleine

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/15/2025 at 2202 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a dispute occurring in a motor vehicle on VT Route 58 in Irasburg, VT. Troopers with the Derby barracks responded to the scene with the Irasburg Fire Department and Orleans Ambulance Service and found a vehicle off the roadway and undamaged on VT Route 58 near the intersection with US Route 5. Investigation revealed Alyssa Lamadeleine, age 31 of Orleans, VT, had operated the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and assaulted a passenger causing injury. The passenger was transported to North Country Hospital. Ray’s Towing responded to remove the vehicle.

Lamadeleine was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Lamadeleine was held without bail ordered by the Honorable Court and was cited to appear in Orleans District Court on 11/17/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of DUI, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov