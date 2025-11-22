Williston Barracks // Criminal Threatening & Grossly Negligent Operation - Update

Correction: One of the victim’s is Tiffany Wilber 35yrs old from Randolph, VT.

CASE#: 25A1009185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/21/25; 06:56 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 189 W, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Nestor Diaz Jr

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VICTIM: Kenneth Labor

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Tiffany Wilber

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified of verbal argument between two parties that had occurred in Williston. This then escalated to a road rage incident occurring on Interstate 89 and continuing to Interstate 189. South Burlington Police Department was able to locate both parties. Ultimately, Diaz was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 29, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 29, 2026; 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.