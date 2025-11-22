Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,198 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks // Criminal Threatening & Grossly Negligent Operation - Update

Correction:  One of the victim’s is Tiffany Wilber 35yrs old from Randolph, VT.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1009185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus                       

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/25; 06:56 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 189 W, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Grossly Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Nestor Diaz Jr

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

VICTIM: Kenneth Labor

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Tiffany Wilber

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified of verbal argument between two parties that had occurred in Williston. This then escalated to a road rage incident occurring on Interstate 89 and continuing to Interstate 189. South Burlington Police Department was able to locate both parties. Ultimately, Diaz was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 29, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 29, 2026; 0830 hours        

COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks // Criminal Threatening & Grossly Negligent Operation - Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more