Matthew H. Maschler, Signature Real Estate Finder & Boca Raton Wrestling host Massive Toy Drive for Smushy’s Squishies

Some of the toys collected for Smushy's Squishies BRCW Chairmen and CEO Matthew H. Maschler with BRCW Women's Champion Ash by Elegance Matthew H. Maschler, President of Signature Real Estate Finder and BRCW along with Larissa "Smushy" Karpeles

Massive charitable initiative, toy drive & fundraiser supporting Smushy’s Squishies, a nonprofit founded by student Larissa “Smushy” Karpeles is HUGE SUCCESS.

We’re blown away by the generosity of our community. It was heartwarming to see wrestling fans come together. Ash brought incredible energy and we are so grateful for her grace and generosity.” — Matthew H. Maschler

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew H. Maschler and Signature Real Estate Finder Join Forces with Boca Raton Championship Wrestling for Massive Two-Part Toy Drive and Fundraiser Benefiting Smushy’s SquishiesCommunity spirit and generosity took center stage this season as local entrepreneur Matthew H. Maschler, along with Signature Real Estate Finder (realestatefinder.com) and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (bocaratonwrestling.com), proudly announced the success of a massive two-part charitable initiative, toy drive and fundraiser supporting Smushy’s Squishies, a nonprofit organization founded in 2023 by student Larissa “Smushy” Karpeles.’Smushy’s Squishies is dedicated to providing new toys to children in local hospitals, bringing smiles and comfort to young patients throughout South Florida facing medical challenges.This year’s initiative united wrestling fans, real estate professionals, and community members across South Florida to collect hundreds of toys and raise thousands of dollars to continue the charity’s mission.“We’re blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Maschler, founder of Signature Real Estate Finder and Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. “What started as a local effort quickly became something much bigger. Everyone wanted to help Smushy make a difference — and we couldn’t be prouder.”The event featured a two-part campaign: the Signature Real Estate Finder Toy Drive, collecting donations from local offices and open houses, and the Boca Raton Championship Wrestling Fundraiser, where fans contributed toys and monetary gifts during live events. Together, these efforts delivered a record number of toys to hospitals throughout Palm Beach County — spreading smiles where they’re needed most.“Larissa’s passion for helping kids is contagious,” Maschler added. “Her drive inspired all of us to step up, and we’re already planning next year’s effort to be even bigger.”On November 2, 2025, Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) held a special toy drive at its November event, inviting fans to donate a new toy to Smushy’s Squishies in exchange for exclusive VIP access to meet “Ash by Elegance”, formerly known as Dana Brooke during her 10-year tenure with WWE and now reigning as the BRCW Women’s Champion.The response was extraordinary — fans filled the venue with hundreds of toy donations, eager to meet the wrestling superstar. Ash was gracious, genuine, and generous with her time, taking photos and connecting warmly with every supporter.Each fan who participated received both digital and printed copies of their photo at no additional charge, courtesy of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling and professional photographer Lou Santa Barbara of Santa Barbara Photography (orderphotos.site).“It was heartwarming to see wrestling fans come together for such a meaningful cause,” said Matthew H. Maschler, BRCW founder. “Ash brought incredible energy, and every toy collected represents a smile we’ll help deliver to a child in need.”The second part of the campaign took place shortly after at the Red Meat Lovers Club’s “Steakhouse Takeover” event at Jay’s Steakhouse, headlined and sponsored by Maschler and Signature Real Estate Finder. The evening — billed as a one-night-only culinary celebration — featured a curated menu including a Boca Raton Championship Wrestling Raw Bar, Snake River Farms Wagyu appetizers, prime rib carving stations, and even a Fudgie the Whale dessert carving station in honor of Matthew’s Birthday.Hosted by the Secretary of Steak Evan Darnel, the event combined fine dining, camaraderie, and charitable spirit, ultimately raising over $10,000 for Smushy’s Squishies. Guests enjoyed cocktails, conversation, and community — each leaving with a $100 gift card for a future return to Jay’s Steakhouse, making it a night to remember.“This event was about more than food and fun — it was about purpose,” said Maschler. “We celebrated, we connected, and together we made a real impact for Smushy’s Squishies.”Real Estate agents, entrepreneurs, celebrities, community leaders and more attended the event to celebrate Matthew’s birthday and support our efforts to provide toys to children at a time when they need a smile or hope, some light in their darkest hour.Founded in 2023 by Larissa “Smushy” Karpeles, Smushy’s Squishies is a student-driven charity committed to providing new toys to children in hospitals across South Florida. The organization’s mission is simple but powerful: to spread joy and comfort through kindness and generosity. Follow their work and impact on Instagram at @smushyssquishies.About the SponsorsMatthew H. Maschler is a South Florida real estate broker, entrepreneur, and community leader. Through his company Signature Real Estate Finder, he supports numerous local causes and events. In addition, Maschler is the founder and promoter of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW), South Florida’s premier professional wrestling organization, known for combining world-class entertainment with community engagement.Learn more at:🌐 realestatefinder.com🌐 bocaratonwrestling.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.