Ash by Elegance / Dana Brooke, Shocks the Wrestling World by Defeating MJ Jenkins to Capture BRCW Women's Championship

Ash by Elegance / Dana Brooke

Ash by Elegance smashes long time champion MJ Jenkins through the Spanish Announcers Table

Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke during her 10-year WWE career, delivered a breathtaking performance.” — Matthew H. Maschler, BRCW Chairman

BOCA RATON, FL 33496, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca Raton Championship Wrestling BRCW ) is proud to announce a major shake-up in its women's division following the stunning conclusion of its latest event, BRCW Renaissance Ash by Elegance defeated the despised and villainous MJ Jenkins, ending Jenkins' nearly two-year reign as the inaugural BRCW Women’s Champion.The event, which took place on October 15th at the Renaissance Hotel in Boca Raton, reached its stunning climax when Ash by Elegance drove Jenkins, known as "A Whole Lot of Woman" through the Spanish Announce Table in a thrilling victory that left fans in awe at the Renaissance Hotel in Boca Raton.Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke during her 10-year WWE career, delivered a breathtaking performance.Jenkins, who had dominated BRCW's women's division since its inception, was finally dethroned by Ash's resilience, power, and tenacity.Known as "A Whole Lot of Woman," MJ Jenkins had held the title since the inception of BRCW's women's division. Known for her ruthless tactics and overbearing attitude, MJ Jenkins, also referred to as "A Whole Lot of Woman," had made enemies out of both fans and opponents alike throughout her title run. However, her reign of terror came to an end in dramatic fashion when Ash by Elegance drove her through the Spanish announcers' table, securing an unforgettable victory at the Renaissance Hotel in Boca Raton.This victory solidifies Ash by Elegance's place in BRCW's history and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in the women's division.The match marks a new chapter for BRCW as the company continues to grow and provide thrilling wrestling entertainment for fans in South Florida.

