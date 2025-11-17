K-Beauty Skincare Brand OxygenCeuticals Celebrates U.S. Growth with 30% Off Black Friday Event

OxygenCeuticals

OxygenCeuticals Expands U.S. Presence with Up to 30% Off Black Friday Event

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinical K-beauty skincare brand OxygenCeuticals is celebrating its growing U.S. presence with a major Black Friday Event running from November 20 to November 28, offering up to 30% off select skincare products at us.oxygenceuticals.com. Used by more than 800 dermatology and medical-aesthetic clinics in South Korea and distributed in over 35 countries worldwide, OxygenCeuticals delivers advanced, oxygen-infused skincare solutions designed to support skin recovery, hydration, and anti-aging. Through this year’s campaign, the brand aims to connect with a wider American audience and introduce more consumers to its clinical grade Korean skincare innovations.“Our goal is to deepen our connection with U.S. consumers and share the clinical-level skincare experience that OxygenCeuticals is known for,” said CEO Jisan Woo. “This Black Friday event marks our largest promotion in the U.S. to date, featuring up to 30% savings and exclusive gifts throughout the holiday season.”The campaign will be promoted across digital and social media platforms, including official brand channels and beauty community pages, to engage directly with skincare enthusiasts during the Black Friday season. Shoppers can explore bestsellers such as Acell-300 Fluid, Pore Mask, Phyto Gel, and Enzyme Peel, all available with exclusive discounts and free shipping on qualifying orders.The celebration continues immediately after with a Cyber Monday extension through December 1, giving customers even more time to enjoy special savings on the brand’s professional-grade skincare.■ About OxygenCeuticalsFounded in Seoul, Korea, OxygenCeuticals is a clinical post-procedure skincare brand trusted by dermatologists and aesthetic professionals worldwide for over 25 years. Its formulations combine oxygen science and advanced active ingredients to promote skin recovery, radiance, and long-term health. The brand continues to expand its presence in the U.S. through its official online store at us.oxygenceuticals.com and Amazon U.S storefront.

