Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1311

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - responses in the user. "AI companion platform." A platform that allows a user to engage with AI companions. "Artificial intelligence" or "AI." All of the following: (1) A machine-based system that can, for a given set of human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations or decisions influencing real or virtual environments, including the ability to: (i) perceive real and virtual environments; (ii) abstract perceptions made under this paragraph into models through analysis in an automated manner; and (iii) use model inference to formulate options for information or action based on outcomes under subparagraphs (i) and (ii). (2) The term includes generative artificial intelligence. "Artificial intelligence model." A component of an information system that implements artificial intelligence technology and uses computational, statistical or machine- learning techniques to produce outputs from a given set of inputs. "Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data in order to generate derived synthetic content, including information such as images, videos, audio clips or text, that has been significantly modified or generated by algorithms, including by artificial intelligence. "Human or human-like relationship." Intimate, romantic or platonic interactions or companionship. "Minor." An individual in this Commonwealth under 18 years 20250SB1090PN1311 - 3 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

