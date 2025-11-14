Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1311
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - responses in the user.
"AI companion platform." A platform that allows a user to
engage with AI companions.
"Artificial intelligence" or "AI." All of the following:
(1) A machine-based system that can, for a given set of
human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations
or decisions influencing real or virtual environments,
including the ability to:
(i) perceive real and virtual environments;
(ii) abstract perceptions made under this paragraph
into models through analysis in an automated manner; and
(iii) use model inference to formulate options for
information or action based on outcomes under
subparagraphs (i) and (ii).
(2) The term includes generative artificial
intelligence.
"Artificial intelligence model." A component of an
information system that implements artificial intelligence
technology and uses computational, statistical or machine-
learning techniques to produce outputs from a given set of
inputs.
"Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models
that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data in
order to generate derived synthetic content, including
information such as images, videos, audio clips or text, that
has been significantly modified or generated by algorithms,
including by artificial intelligence.
"Human or human-like relationship." Intimate, romantic or
platonic interactions or companionship.
"Minor." An individual in this Commonwealth under 18 years
20250SB1090PN1311 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.