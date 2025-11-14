Submit Release
Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1311

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - responses in the user.

"AI companion platform." A platform that allows a user to

engage with AI companions.

"Artificial intelligence" or "AI." All of the following:

(1) A machine-based system that can, for a given set of

human-defined objectives, make predictions, recommendations

or decisions influencing real or virtual environments,

including the ability to:

(i) perceive real and virtual environments;

(ii) abstract perceptions made under this paragraph

into models through analysis in an automated manner; and

(iii) use model inference to formulate options for

information or action based on outcomes under

subparagraphs (i) and (ii).

(2) The term includes generative artificial

intelligence.

"Artificial intelligence model." A component of an

information system that implements artificial intelligence

technology and uses computational, statistical or machine-

learning techniques to produce outputs from a given set of

inputs.

"Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models

that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data in

order to generate derived synthetic content, including

information such as images, videos, audio clips or text, that

has been significantly modified or generated by algorithms,

including by artificial intelligence.

"Human or human-like relationship." Intimate, romantic or

platonic interactions or companionship.

"Minor." An individual in this Commonwealth under 18 years

