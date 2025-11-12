Senate Bill 731 Printer's Number 1308
PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 749
PRINTER'S NO. 1308
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
731
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, COLLETT, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, LANGERHOLC,
HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD, COSTA, CULVER, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,
MALONE AND BROWN, MAY 5, 2025
AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, NOVEMBER 12, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled
"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration
thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery
Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of
funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes
from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"
in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, providing for
short title of chapter and further providing for
determination of eligibility AND FOR THE PHARMACEUTICAL
ASSISTANCE CONTRACT FOR THE ELDERLY NEEDS ENHANCEMENT TIER;
and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91),
known as the State Lottery Law, is amended by adding a section
to read:
Section 501. Short title of chapter.
This chapter may be referred to as the Pharmaceutical
Assistance Contract for the Elderly Act.
Section 2. Section 501 of the act is renumbered to read:
Section [501] 501.1. Legislative findings.
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.