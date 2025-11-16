Williston Barracks / DUI #3, Criminal Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1008827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 9, 2025 at approximately 2212 hours

STREET: Bolton Valley Access Road

TOWN: Bolton

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Celia Savoie

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Back Injury

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VIOLATION:

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 9, 2025 at approximately 2212 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 2276 Bolton Valley Access Road in the town of Bolton for a report of a single vehicle crash. On scene, Troopers identified the operator of as Celia Savoie (38) of Bolton, VT and located a vehicle in a gulley off the shoulder facing northbound.

Investigation revealed Savoie was travelling north on Bolton Valley Access Road when she failed to navigate a turn in the roadway. Savoie crossed the center of the roadway and went off the southbound shoulder. Savoie's vehicle crashed into a gulley causing significant damage.

Savoie experienced injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center. While investigating circumstances revolving around the crash, Troopers suspected alcohol impairment from the operator and developed probable cause she was driving under the influence. Savoie was ultimately issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 18, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden

COURT DATE/TIME: December 18, 2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.