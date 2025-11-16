Williston Barracks / DUI #3, Criminal Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1008827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 9, 2025 at approximately 2212 hours
STREET: Bolton Valley Access Road
TOWN: Bolton
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Celia Savoie
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Back Injury
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VIOLATION:
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 9, 2025 at approximately 2212 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 2276 Bolton Valley Access Road in the town of Bolton for a report of a single vehicle crash. On scene, Troopers identified the operator of as Celia Savoie (38) of Bolton, VT and located a vehicle in a gulley off the shoulder facing northbound.
Investigation revealed Savoie was travelling north on Bolton Valley Access Road when she failed to navigate a turn in the roadway. Savoie crossed the center of the roadway and went off the southbound shoulder. Savoie's vehicle crashed into a gulley causing significant damage.
Savoie experienced injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center. While investigating circumstances revolving around the crash, Troopers suspected alcohol impairment from the operator and developed probable cause she was driving under the influence. Savoie was ultimately issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 18, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden
COURT DATE/TIME: December 18, 2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
