Update No. 1: Rutland Barracks / Assault investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B4006130

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Rutland – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: About 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newmont Slate Quarry, 720 VT Route 149, West Pawlet, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Assault Investigation

VICTIM: Mark Ray

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The victim, 54-year-old Mark Ray of West Pawlet, died late Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Albany Medical Center in New York. An autopsy was performed Friday, Nov. 14, in New York. The cause of Ray’s death was determined to be pneumonia and severe traumatic brain injury due to assault, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No one is currently in custody. Investigators encourage anyone with information that could assist with this case to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to share updates as the case progresses.

***Initial news release, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault that occurred this past weekend in West Pawlet. Troopers received a report of a suspicious incident at about 9:51 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at the Newmont Slate Quarry. By time troopers arrived on scene, the involved individual, identified as 53-year-old Mark Ray of West Pawlet, had been transported from the scene by medical first responders. He subsequently was transported to the Albany Medical Center in New York to receive treatment to what VSP learned were life-threatening injuries. As of the time of this release, Mr. Ray remains hospitalized.

Preliminary investigation conducted by state police detectives indicated Mr. Ray’s injuries likely were the result of an assault. The investigation into this assault is continuing, and anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation as the investigation continues.

- 30 -