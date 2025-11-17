New Harbor Publishes Till Death Do Us Part by Victoria Cooper: A Compilation of Meditations for Grieving Spouses

Book Cover Victoria Cooper New Harbor Press

Victoria Cooper's book offers practical comfort and spiritual strength during one of life’s most difficult transitions ... a gentle hand to hold for those walking the path of loss.” — Mark Richardson, Editor

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Harbor Press is proud to announce the release of Till Death Do Us Part (ISBN: 978-1-63357-468-7) by Victoria Cooper. This essential compilation of meditations is designed to provide encouragement, guidance, and solace to widows and widowers navigating the painful and unique challenges of losing a spouse.About the BookTill Death Do Us Part recognizes the difficult transition faced by grieving spouses, offering a dedicated resource that speaks directly to their experiences. The book presents practical insights, topics, and emotions that are frequently overlooked in standard grief literature, acknowledging the unique bond that has been broken.Each heartfelt entry serves as a source of support and reflection, encouraging readers to:• Acknowledge their feelings without judgment.• Find reassurance through shared experiences.• Utilize affirmations, scriptural references, and a corresponding hymn to provide guidance and comfort."Victoria Cooper has created a deeply needed resource that offers practical comfort and spiritual strength during one of life’s most difficult transitions. It’s a gentle hand to hold for those walking the path of loss," says Mark Richardson, Editor, New Harbor Press.Key Details• Title: Till Death Do Us Part• Author: Victoria Cooper• Publisher: New Harbor Press• ISBN: 978-1-63357-468-7• Publication Date: November 17, 2025• Price: $19.29• Format: Paperback, eBook• Available: On Amazon and wherever fine books are sold.About the AuthorVictoria Cooper is a retired international development executive with over forty-five years of experience living and working in Africa. Originally from Missouri, her faith journey began in the Baptist and Pentecostal traditions during childhood and continued in the Episcopal and Anglican church in Liberia and Ghana as an adult. A Lay Eucharistic Minister in the Episcopal Church of Liberia, she taught Sunday School or Bible study since the age of 15. Following the transition of her first husband in 2006, and her second in 2016, she recognized the importance of providing encouragement and support to others navigating grief.About New Harbor PressNew Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.ContactFor review copies, interviews with Victoria Cooper, or further information, please contact: Rick Bates, Managing Editor at publisher@newharborpress.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.