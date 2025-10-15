New Book Inspires Readers to Seize the Day and Create a Purposeful Legacy

Build Your History and Live It Joyfully Mary Cates Haase

We are all the architects of our own history, but sometimes we lose sight of the blueprints.” — Drew Henderson, Editor

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Harbor Press is thrilled to announce the release of Build Your History and Live It Joyfully, a powerful and encouraging new book by Mary Cates Haase . The book outlines a framework for readers to assess their personal values and actions to live a more purposeful life.In the book, Haase addresses the challenges of maintaining focus in a distracting world, detailing how individuals can leverage their unique experiences and gifts. The content integrates inspirational anecdotes with practical suggestions designed to help readers align their daily choices with their long-term personal goals and values.Haase presents the concept that an individual is the "architect" of their personal history. The book is intended to guide readers in identifying what the author terms "perfect moments to shine," encouraging them to reconnect with their core beliefs to move forward with renewed purpose."We are all the architects of our own history, but sometimes we lose sight of the blueprints," says editor, Drew Henderson. "This book is a guide to help readers recognize those 'perfect moments to shine,' reconnect with their core values, and move forward with renewed purpose and deep-seated joy, ensuring the history they build is one they can be proud of."Build Your History and Live It Joyfully is aimed at individuals seeking to clarify their life's direction and increase their sense of intentionality, regardless of their current life stage.Build Your History and Live It Joyfully (ISBN: 978-1-63357-467-0, Trade Paper, 91 pages, $13.95, RELIGION/CHRISTIAN LIVING/INSPIRATIONAL), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.About the Author: Mary Cates Haase is a Michigan born former nurse in the field of Human Services. She has worked as a freelance writer and is a published author. Her busy life has included homes as far as Alabama and Florida. She is an avid Bible study teacher and serves in a chairperson's position in Women's Ministry at her church. Her present home is situated on a beautiful golf course, surrounded by other homes. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and home decorating.About the Publisher:New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com

