New Book Documents Christian Persecution in Pakistan

Paying the Price

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Paying the Price for Following Jesus in Pakistan by Eva Wongsosemito ( https://www.amazon.com/Paying-Price-Following-Jesus-Pakistan/dp/1633574555/ ).Darla Pearson, project manager for New Harbor Press reflects, “Eva’s manuscript is an incredible tale of sacrifice and persecution in Pakistan – more than enough to make any Christian double-down on their faith!”Paying the Price for Following Jesus in Pakistan provides vivid, exciting, and harrowing true stories shared with Eva as she interviewed the main character of her book. Follow the journey of Salman Ahmed as he transitions from being a proud follower of Islam, to his life-altering encounter with the New Testament.Paying the Price for Following Jesus in Pakistan (ISBN: 978-1-63357-455-7, Trade Paper, 408 pages, $21.95, BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY/RELIGIOUS), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.About the Author: Eva Wongsosemito has served the Lord faithfully for many years as a missionary, speaker, teacher, and writer. She and her husband have been married for over 56 years and have three married children and many grand- and great-grandchildren. She was born in a region of East Germany which is now part of Poland. Eva speaks five different languages.About the Publisher:New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

