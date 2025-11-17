5.2± Acre Mostly Wooded Building/Estate Lot in Orange County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

Tinder Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 Tinder Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 Tinder Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 Tinder Ln., Unionville, VA 22567 Tinder Ln., Unionville, VA 22567

Mostly wooded gently elevated rural Orange County estate lot--Ideal for hobby farm/country retreat set for auction announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the online only auction of a 5.215 +/- acre mostly wooded building/estate lot in Unionville, VA (Orange County).” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the online only auction of a 5.215 +/- acre mostly wooded building/estate lot in Unionville, VA (Orange County) on Wednesday, December 10 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This mostly wooded gently elevated rural Orange County estate lot is ideal for a hobby farm or country retreat,” said Nicholls. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”“The property is located only .3 mile off Mine Run Rd. (Rt./621) 2.5 miles from Rt. 20 , 6 miles from Rt. 522, 11 miles from Rt. 3, 14 miles to downtown Orange, and a short drive to Culpeper, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg & NOVA,” said Spencer Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 12 PM Noon (Eastern).Location of the property: 10196 Tinder Ln., Unionville, VA 22567(This address is for GPS purposes ONLY!! The 5.2 acre lot is adjacent to this address and is located at the corner of Tinder & Ridge View Lanes)Auction Notes: For bidding information and updates, contact Spencer Wilson at (540-661-7314)• Private lane accessed by a 30' recorded easement; lot is at the corner of Tinder & Ridge View Lanes• Driveway is in place• Well & septic info. found in the "Documents" tab on the auction webpage• Shared road maintenanceFor more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Spencer Wilson at (540-661-7314) or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

