Adjacent 5 BR/3 BA & 3 BR/2 BA Homes on 3± Acres in Culpeper County VA Set Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

18611 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA 22724 (Culpeper County) 18607 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA (Culpeper County) 18607 & 18611 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA 22724 (Culpeper County) 18607 & 18611 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA 22724 (Culpeper County) 18607 & 18611 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA 22724 (Culpeper County)

Excellent Opportunity for Multigenerational Living with Adjacent 5BR/3BA & 3BR/2BA Home Family Homestead on 3.1± Acres in Culpeper County, VA set for Auction.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of two adjacent homes on 3.1 +/- acres with and excellent opportunity for multigenerational living and create your own family homestead” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of two adjacent 5 BR/3 BA split foyer style & 3 BR/2 BR ranch/rambler style homes on 3.1 +/- acres with an above ground salt water pool w/composite deck & vinyl railings, a whole house generator and several outbuildings on Thursday, December 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“We have been entrusted by the heirs to market and sell this family homestead in Culpeper County,” said Nicholls. “This is a rare chance to purchase one home or two – A wonderful multigenerational living opportunity to create your own family homestead . Get ready to bid your price.”“Conveniently located the property is only 3.5 miles off of Lee Highway (Rt. 211), 9 miles from Warrenton, 13 miles from Culpeper, and only a short drive to Fredericksburg, Manassas & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: Thursday, December 4 @ 3:00PM ESTLocation of the property: 18607 & 18611 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA 22724• 18611 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA 22724 (Culpeper County) Solid 5 BR/3 BA split foyer style home on 1.9 +/- acres in Culpeper County , VA (The home has 5 bedrooms; however, it has a 3 BR/6 person drainfield)o This home measures 2,898 +/- gross sf. and on the upper/main level features a kitchen w/island (all stainless steel appliances convey), dining area w/wet bar and laundry room. The walk-out lower level includes a full eat-in kitchen (stove, refrigerator & microwave), living area, 2 bedrooms, storage room and utility room.o Concrete front stoop (approx. 8'x8'); half covered rear deck (12'x20'); above ground salt water pool (approx. 18'x30') with composite decking and vinyl railings; Hot tubo Laminate & luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level; luxury vinyl plank flooring & linoleum on lower levelo Updated kitchen and bathrooms w/granite countertops & tile backsplasho Heating & cooling: heat pump; pellet stoveo Conventional well and gravity flow septic system; electric water heatero Asphalt driveway shared with other adjacent homeo Other Features: Generac Guardian 22KW whole house generator (leased propane tank from Blossman Gas); RainSoft water softener system; new fiberglass front door; replacement windows; modern updates throughouto Detached outbuildings convey (10'x14', 10'x16', 10'x12' and 20'x24' carport style building w/roll-up and entry door)o Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: Xfinityo This home can be occupied immediately and customized at your leisure!!• 18607 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA (Culpeper County)o Solid 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on 1.2 +/- acres in Culpeper County, VAo This home measures 1,312 +/- sf. (excluding the garage) and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, 4 season sun room also suitable for an office or flex space, laundry area (washer/dryer convey), pull down attico Single car attached garage (refrigerator conveys)o Carpet throughout; linoleum flooring in kitchen & bathroomso Covered front porch (approx. 6'x30'); side deck (approx. 12'x12')o Heating & cooling: heat pumpo Conventional well and gravity flow septic system; electric water heatero Asphalt driveway shared with other adjacent homeo Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: Xfinityo This home is move in ready and can be customized at your leisure!‘If the homes are sold separately, the two homes will be given individual tax map numbers/parcels. The 45 day closing period will begin after the official division by the county. If these homes are sold as a whole/together the 45 closing period will begin immediately,” said Wilson.The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.