73.47± Acres w/8,720± sf. Structure and Outbuildings in Bedford, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a 55.76 +/- acre parcel and a 17.71 +/- acre parcel offered individually and in the entirety of 73.47 +/- acres with a barndominium shell, chapel, country store and several other outbuildings /shop, 2 wells and 3 septic systems (one rated for 25 room hotel), multi-use trails, mountain views, winding creek, wooded acreage and open pasture land in Bedford, VA on Wednesday, December 3 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“73.47 +/- acres that will be offered in individual tracts of 55.76 +/- acres & 17.71 +/- acres and in its entirety offer endless possibilities for families and visionaries to own, utilize and enjoy this gorgeous property,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits. Bid and make it yours.”“Located between Roanoke and Lynchburg, VA and close to Smith Mountain Lake and The Blue Ridge Parkway, this property is ideal for an event center, camp/retreat, recreational property, farm, vineyard, residential, multiple AirBnb cabins and more,” said Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) and Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) auction marketing coordinators.‬‬The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Tomlin and Thomas. Wednesday, December 3 @ 11:00 AM EST 4067 Dickerson Mill Rd., Bedford, VA 24523• 55.76 +/- acre tract (145-A-14)o 8,720 +/- sf. Barndominium shell (built in 1978) w/exposed beams and modest apartment; heat pump for heating & cooling; electric water heater. (there was a fire in this structure; however, a structural engineer has deemed the roof and floor framing are adequate to support the design loads).o Chapel and education roomo Food pantry/Country Store spaceo Additional outbuildings (barn, chicken house, tractor shed and workshop)o Creek and original water wheel where Mulberry wine was historically bottledo Parcel is wooded w/mountain views; livestock is allowed• 17.71 +/- acre tract (145-A-14H)o Small shop/outbuilding (approx. 1,380 +/- sf. and built in 1985)• 300' +/- of total frontage on Dickerson Mill Rd.The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Mark Tomlin ‭(434-941-1814‬) or Mason Thomas (434-665-7344‬) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.‬‬Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

