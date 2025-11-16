Mending Minds Village's ‘Wrangler's and Wishes’ Ropes in Over $6700 for Programs, T-Mobile Partnership Announced

Executive Director Kaden Mattinson Announces Major Partnership with T-Mobile at Wrangler's and Wishes Fundraising Gala

This partnership will not only provide an outlet for our youth and parents that are struggling with their mental health, it will also provide another opportunity to expand the tourism in our area...” — Kaden Mattinson, Executive Director

RICHFIELD, UT, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mending Minds Village held it's first annual “Wrangler’s and Wishes” fundraising gala on November 14, 2025 at the Sevier County Fairgrounds which brought in over 70 supporters and sponsors to support mental health advocacy. This event raised more than $6,700 to support families in need across Utah, marking a powerful start to what will become a cherished tradition in Sevier County and throughout the state. Dinner was provided by Boren's Smokehouse, a hit among guests.The Band From Last Night, a local band in Sevier County known for it’s beautiful country music, performed at the gala helping to raise awareness for mental health advocacy and bringing more support and recognition to an important cause. Andrew Holgate, the band’s leader and drummer, shared a glimpse into his story. “When we learned what it is that Mending Minds Village does for families in Utah, it made tonight more special. Having lost a best friend to the struggles of mental health and written a song about it, we cannot think of a better cause to support and a better organization to stand behind going forward.”A special spot at the table was made this year, featuring a Wrangler pearl snap shirt, a cowboy hat, and a sign that read simply, “Reserved for _________”. During his speech, Kaden stated, “This space is reserved for all of those that we have lost to mental health struggles, that should be here tonight enjoying this amazing dinner and the great company that comes with it. This room is full of people who have experienced loss, and we can all think of at least one person who should be here today.” This spot is a somber remembrance of the effects that mental health challenges can present in all areas, not just in small, rural counties.Mending Minds Village provided an opportunity for two of its Platinum sponsors, American Family Insurance and KO Roofing, to share their stories and their connection to the organization. Both sponsors shared a deep-rooted connection to mental health, with Karl Obray and Christine Meacham both highlighting the importance of advocacy and supporting our local communities through their struggles. The messages shared by both relayed a sense of family and closeness with Mending Minds Village, and both companies shared their long-lasting support of Mending Minds Village’s programs and efforts.MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT MADE -The gala also served as the stage for a major announcement: Mending Minds Village has partnered with T-Mobile, who has offered a grant of up to $50,000 through their Hometown Grant program to bring a brand-new 18-hole disc golf course to Richfield, Utah. This exciting addition will provide families, disc golf enthusiasts, tourists, and college students with a vibrant new recreational space. While an official completion date was not announced, Executive Director Kaden Mattinson shared the organization’s excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.“When you are looking at ways to benefit the community and improve the mental well-being of families, it is not everyday that you are offered an opportunity this important. This partnership will not only provide an outlet for our youth and parents that are struggling with their mental health, it will also provide another opportunity to expand the tourism in our area and provide us with another outlet for youth to form allies in the community. Grateful doesn’t cover the way we feel about this opportunity.”The project is being developed in collaboration with the Sevier County Tourism and Events, Richfield Park’s and Recreation, Richfield’s local T-Mobile Office, and many advocates and supporters, ensuring that the course will be a lasting asset for the community. Construction and ongoing maintenance of the course will be led by Mending Minds Village’s leadership and advocates, reinforcing the organizations’ commitment to building spaces that foster connection, wellness, and positivity. Mending Minds Village also announced an opportunity for community members to be involved in the process by sponsoring a hole of their choosing in the name of someone who has lost their life to suicide. With Sevier County struggling in 2025 with juvenile suicides, and Mending Minds Village's dedication to improving the wellbeing of the area, it comes as no surprise that this is being added as a benefit to a great cause.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.