Mending Minds Village Receives $20,000 In Grants To Expand Youth and Family Support Programs Statewide

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mending Minds Village, a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth advocacy and family support, is proud to announce it has received generous donations of $20,000 the Ruby J. Craddock Foundation and the Bruce and Cecilia Peterson Foundation, respectively. These grants allow them to immediately expand their work on mental health advocacy and family support programs statewide. With this crucial funding, Mending Minds Village will be adding services to create support programs for the LGBTQ+ community, provide free transportation services for families in need to access needed resources, and support the youth and families of our great state."We are beyond grateful to the Ruby J. Craddock Foundation and the Bruce and Cecilia Peterson Foundation for their support," said Kaden Mattinson, Executive Director of Mending Minds Village. "Receiving these grants will enable us to extend our reach and deepen our impact, empowering more young people and their families to thrive. It will allow us to support the families who need our help so incredibly, to show our support and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ and underserved communities, and will help us raise a strong awareness to the broken mental health system in the great State of Utah."Thanks in part to this grant, Mending Minds Village will be introducing their Bright Futures Project in November which will introduce a youth skills development program to teach our future generations important skills such as filing taxes, automotive maintenance, coping skills, resume building, and much more. This will provide our youth with vital resources and opportunities for personal growth and community connection, while also including our local businesses and support services in the process. Mending Minds Village invites the community to join in this program and provide important input for the next generation to become successful and functioning adults.For more information about Mending Minds Village and to see how you can donate tosupport their programs, please visit their website www.mendingmindsvillage.org or callthem at (801) 259-3312.About Mending Minds Village - Mending Minds Village is a nonprofit organizationbased in Springville, Utah that is committed to improving the mental health of youth andfamilies. Through advocacy, support, and education, we strive to create a supportiveenvironment for youth to thrive and become healthy and stable adults.

