Raising Canes, June Brothers, Wasatch Peaks Ranch sponsor Walk for Life Suicide Prevention walk in Morgan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mending Minds Village is proud to announce that the talented June Brothers will be performing at their annual Walk for Life Suicide Prevention community walk. The event, which aims to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention, will take place on June 14, 2024, at Morgan High School in Morgan, Utah. The event has drawn the attention of major sponsors such as Raising Canes and Wasatch Peaks Ranch.
The June Brothers, a popular Utah band known for their heartfelt lyrics and powerful performances, have graciously agreed to lend their talents to this important cause. The band, consisting of Spencer Oberle and Alex Winitzky, has a personal connection to the issue of suicide prevention and is passionate about using their platform to make a positive impact.
"We are so honored to be performing for such an important cause," said lead singer Spencer Oberle. "We wish to express our sincere belief that EVERY person on this earth has a unique purpose, and that purpose is crucial to us all. Reach out and lend a hand if you feel someone is in need. Never miss the opportunity to tell those important to you that you love them."
The Walk for Life event will feature a walk around the track, food provided by Raising Canes and El Nene Sammy, and a raffle with exciting prizes that are sure to please all. All proceeds from the event will go towards Mending Minds Village's suicide prevention programs, which provide support and resources to those struggling with mental health issues. The event is open to the public, and the organizers encourage everyone to come out and show their support.
"We are thrilled to have the June Brothers as our headlining act for this year's Walk for Life event," said Mending Minds Village Executive Director Kaden Mattinson. "Having them play and support the first ever Walk for Life Suicide Prevention walk in Morgan County is sure to set the tone for future walks to come. We are hopeful that this year's event will show Morgan and the rest of Utah that we are serious when we say no life should be lost to suicide."
Don't miss the opportunity to see the June Brothers perform live at this event and support a great cause. Mark your calendars for June 14, 2024, and join us at Mending Minds Village's Walk for Life Suicide Prevention community walk. Together, we can make a difference and save lives.
For more information, or to sponsor this year's walk, please visit https://www.mendingmindsvillage.org/walkforlife.
For Media Inquiries, please contact:
Kaden Mattinson, Executive Director
kaden@mendingmindsvillage.org
(801) 259-3312
Kaden Mattinson
