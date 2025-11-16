Maryland State Police Continue Investigation Into Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Carroll County

November 15, 2025

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred last night in Carroll County.

The deceased pedestrian is identified as David Comer, 53, of Westminster, Maryland. Comer was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel from Carroll County.

The driver of a 2014 Kia Optima involved in the crash is identified as Bridget Dautermann, 18 of Westminster. She was uninjured in the crash and remained on the scene.

The passenger of the Kia Optima, identified as Edgar Herrera, 18, of Westminster was also uninjured in the crash. Herrera was transported to an area hospital due to injuries sustained during an alleged assault that occurred after the incident.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. last night, troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the area of westbound Baltimore Boulevard (MD-140) prior to Gorsuch Road for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 Kia Optima was traveling westbound on Baltimore Boulevard in lane one.

While approaching the intersection for Gorsuch Road, two pedestrians were reportedly running from the grassy median and attempted to cross over the westbound span of Baltimore Boulevard. Police believe one of the pedestrians, later identified as David Comer, entered the travel portion of the roadway when he was subsequently struck by the Kia Optima.

Following the crash, police were advised the second pedestrian, identified as Zachary Comer, 24, from Westminster, assaulted the front seat passenger of the vehicle identified as Herrera. Both Comer and Herrera were transported to area hospitals. Charges against Zachary Comer for the alleged assault are pending the outcome of the investigation. Police believe Zachary and David Comer are father and son.

All lanes on Baltimore Boulevard were closed for approximately three hours for the investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and officers from the Westminster Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the ongoing investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov