State Police Make Two Arrests In Connection With Human Trafficking

November 13, 2025

(BALTIMORE, MD) – A Maryland State Police Child Recovery Unit investigation has led to the recovery of two juvenile females and two arrests for human trafficking.

The accused is identified as Deion Taurence Philip, 32, of New York and Antoine Miles, 57, of Maryland. In consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore County, Philip and Miles are both charged with sex trafficking of a minor and other related criminal charges.

Philip is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. Miles is currently being held in Minnesota and awaiting extradition to Maryland.

In September 2025, investigators from the Maryland State Police Child Recovery Unit were conducting a joint proactive human trafficking enforcement initiative with the Baltimore County Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the FBI. Investigators observed what appeared to be a young female being advertised on the internet for sexual acts. Investigators were able to locate and recover the female in a hotel in Towson, Maryland. She was ultimately identified as a critically missing juvenile.

On November 4, 2025, investigators from the Maryland State Police and the US Marshals Service located Deion at a residence in Hanover, Pennsylvania. He was arrested without incident. During the arrest, police located another missing juvenile female, believed to be a victim of sex trafficking.

Two days later investigators located Miles in an airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Miles was taken into police custody and arrested without incident.

Police believe Deion and Philip may have trafficked additional women. Maryland State Police urge any additional victims to contact investigators at 410-694-4700. All calls may remain confidential. The investigation continues.

Antoine Miles Phillip Deion

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov