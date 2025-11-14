MSP Leonardtown Press Release 11/14/2025

November 14, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 14, 2025

On 11/8/2025, TFC Posch responded to the Maryland International Raceway, located at 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Nicholas Bernard Lamoureux, 40 of Ottawa, Ontario, assaulted the victim following a vehicle collision. Lamoureux was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault.

On 11/10/2025, TFC Larimer responded to the Birdies, located at 24686 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD for the report of someone sleeping in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Austin Cameron Darling, 31 of Leonardtown, MD was showing signs of impairment. Darling refused Standard Field Sobriety Tests and was advised that he was being placed under arrest. Darling then resisted arrest but was able to be taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected controlled dangerous substances. Darling was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Resist/Interfere With Arrest. He was also issued citations for driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 10/31/2025, Abhi Aggarwal, 34 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 11/1/2025, Cobe Daniel Corcoran, 23 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 11/7/2025, Tamika Rochelle Young, 39 of Loveville, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 11/7/2025, Michael Dwayne Baugher, 50 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer

On 11/9/2025, Shekia Tierra Baker, 37 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 11/9/2025, Tammy Renee Purks, 51 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly

On 11/10/2025, Austin Cameron Darling, 31 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer

On 11/11/2025, Owen Reily Cox, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/31/2025, David Todd Dennison, 49 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for Violation of Probation: Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle

On 11/13/2025, Andrew Thayer Peters, 35 of Woodbridge, VA was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license and Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

