VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on suicide screenings, exercise, and alcohol withdrawal

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research findings in suicide screenings, a VA exercise program and alcohol withdrawal treatment.

Suicide screenings often not answered accurately

A significant number of Veterans acknowledged they did not answer accurately on suicide screening forms when asked if they were feeling suicidal or had thoughts of ending their life, according to findings from a study led by Portland VA researchers.

The study included more than 700 Veterans screened for suicidal ideation during primary care visits, and the findings indicated 14% of Veterans screened by nurses/medical assistants and 18% screened by doctors who denied suicidal thoughts on the initial screen reported they had not been very accurate when they answered the screening questions. Similarly, 40% screened by nurses/medical assistants and 48% screened by doctors who confirmed suicidal thoughts on the initial screen told researchers their responses lacked candor.

Being in a minority group, being in greater psychological distress, perceiving barriers to treatment, or being dissatisfied with the screening process all contributed to a lack of candor. The researchers cautioned clinicians not to rely solely on screening forms for assessing suicide risk and to prioritize building a strong, trusting clinician-patient relationship. View the full study from the “Journal of General Internal Medicine.”

Gerofit to Home provides sustained fitness improvement

Gerofit was originally a clinical exercise program held within VA facilities to provide supervised, group-based exercise sessions three times a week, but shifted to online (VA’s Gerofit to Home) during the pandemic.

Group sessions have been conducted over the VA Video Connect system ever since, involving a warm-up period, aerobic training, whole body strength training, balance exercises, flexibility training, and cool-down period run by at least two clinical providers and customized to each Veterans’ physical needs and abilities. Gerofit also offers pre-recorded videos.

When VA researchers from across the country analyzed the physical fitness results for 600 Veteran participants, who were an average age of 75, they found significant improvements in four physical fitness tests: the 2-minute step test, the 30-second chair-to-stand test, the 5-time sit-to-stand test, and the 30-second arm curl test. Their improved scores continued with each fitness test at three, six, and 12 months. The findings demonstrate GTH can be effectively delivered remotely, presenting a scalable model for accessible care in high-risk populations. View the full study from the “Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.”

New treatment holds promise for alcohol withdrawal

San Diego VA researchers showed how a handheld device can help Veterans experience fewer alcohol withdrawal symptoms, such as hyperarousal or depression. The treatment is called cervical non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, in which a handheld device emits a slight electrical charge to stimulate the vagus nerve at the front of the neck twice a day. The vagus nerve controls functions such as heart rate, digestion and respiratory rate. Stimulating the vagus nerve has shown positive results in treating epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression.

In the pilot study, nine Veterans with alcohol use disorder received the therapy and 10 received sham treatment as a control group. The researchers found the device significantly helped decrease withdrawal symptoms and was easy to use, and participants experienced no adverse effects. View the full study from “Neuromodulation Technology at the Neural Interface.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.