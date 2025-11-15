Veteran receives new home and VA benefits

Francisco Amador remembers a date in April 2024 vividly, the day he lost his home in a house fire. He immediately placed a call to the Texas Valley VA Coastal Bend Health Care System’s Homeless Call Center, and a referral was placed.

Social Worker Cynthia Duque spoke with Amador and added him to the Housing and Urban Development /Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program list.

“During our initial meeting, the Veteran shared his desire to rebuild on his property, but he was discouraged,” said Duque. “He did not have homeowner’s insurance and was concerned about the high cost of construction.”

Community resources and additional support

One of Duque’s co-workers, Luis Hernandez, visited with Amador and helped him collect the necessary documents to secure housing. Hernandez also introduced him to a community resource, Cadets for Vets Program (CVP), which trains young people in the Juvenile Justice Department to build wood-frame houses for Veterans on their own property.

“I encouraged Amador to apply for CVP,” said Hernandez. “I also advised him to reapply for VA service connection benefits since he had served in the first Gulf War. I encourage Veterans exposed to potential toxic exposures through their service, to visit with their VA primary care provider in addition to applying for VA benefits.”

Stability and continued support

Within a month, Amador was admitted into the HUD/VASH program, receiving a housing voucher for a stable, subsidized apartment, offering security regardless of the outcome of his application with CVP.

“We continued to monitor and assist Amador throughout the summer, providing case management, food donations and assistance with housing-related issues,” said Hernandez. “I even spoke with property management to resolve concerns about residents parking inappropriately in the disabled Veteran’s parking spot.”

A new beginning

A year after entering the program, Amador received 100% VA service connection and successfully discharged from the HUD-VASH program. Soon after, he learned he had been accepted into CVP.

“On September 19, 2025, several of the Texas Valley VA staff were invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Amador’s new home,” said Hernandez. “It was extremely heart-warming when he expressed his gratitude by telling us we were welcome at his new home anytime.”

If you are a Veteran seeking housing support…

Please call our National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838. This service is free, confidential, and is staffed 24/7 with trained counselors who can talk with you right now and connect you with your nearest VA for assistance.