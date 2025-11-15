Navy Veteran Lois Norris: A lifetime of service at 103

When Lois Norris was born on March 28, 1922, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the world was a very different place. More than a century later, Norris has lived through history while leaving her own mark on it as a Navy Veteran, mother, teacher, gardener and devoted community member. At 103, she continues to inspire all who meet her.

Norris graduated high school in 1939 and began her college education at William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Family circumstances brought her back to Massachusetts where she answered the call to serve, enlisting in the Navy during World War II. Norris trained in morse code in Cleveland, Ohio, a skill she would never forget. “Those dots and dashes are going to be with me forever,” she said.

Her talent and dedication led her to Officer Candidate School, where she became a Naval Communications Officer responsible for transmitting and interpreting critical messages. Her military career, however, was cut short by circumstance.

In 1944, she married Alan Norris, a B-24 pilot in the Army Air Corps. When she became pregnant with their first child, she was forced to leave the Navy, a rule at the time that ended the service of many women eager to continue their careers.

Despite the frustration of being “booted out,” Norris carried her discipline and love of learning into the next chapter of her life. After raising her children, she pursued education with the same determination she had shown in uniform. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Boston University, followed by two master’s degrees, one in education from BU and, later in life, another in reading education from the University of Georgia.

Norris became a reading teacher, dedicating herself to children with disabilities and struggling learners. She taught in Massachusetts, Georgia and Colorado, always adapting her approach to meet her students’ needs. Her daughter recalls Norris loading their car with supplies and driving between schools, determined to give every child a fair chance.

For a time, she and her husband lived in Iran, where he worked on telecommunications projects for the Shah. The family eventually left on one of the last flights out of the country, returning safely to the United States.

Norris continued teaching until her retirement. Relocating to Florida later in life, she pursued another passion—gardening. She became a Florida Master Gardener and volunteered at the Volusia County Agricultural Center, advising residents on how to care for their plants.

She also remained active in lineage and heritage societies, including the Florida Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

At home today, Norris is known for quiet resilience and a sunny spirit. “It has been a pleasure to assess and work with Mrs. Norris over the past two years,” said Miguel Rosario, a registered nurse with Orlando VA’s Home-Based Primary Care team. “She is barely ever sick and takes only three medications, which is remarkable at 103. Mrs. Norris is a model of strength and consistency. She shows what healthy aging can look like.”

Norris attributes her longevity to simple joys, like toast and the occasional ice cream. When asked what advice she would give to younger generations, she is characteristically thoughtful: “Investigate everything thoroughly before you agree to it. Find out all the obligations and the restrictions.”

From Navy service and wartime sacrifice to decades teaching children to read, Lois Norris has lived a life of purpose. At 103, she lived through war, raised a family, educated countless children and nurtured her community. Her story is one of quiet strength and steady service. Her legacy continues to bloom, much like the gardens she once tended, and a grateful nation salutes her.