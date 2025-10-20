REVOBOTS Announces Strategic Spin-Out of Angstrom Droids to Accelerate Robotics Innovation

Ångström Droids REVOBOTS TASKBOT

REVOBOTS spins out Angstrom Droids to accelerate AI robotics and ultra-precision automation—reshaping how intelligent labor is deployed at scale.

Spinning out Angstrom Droids is a strategic unlock for both companies.” — Dr. Giby Raphael, CEO of REVOBOTS

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REVOBOTS today announced the official spin-out of Angstrom Droids , a new company focused exclusively on ultra-precision robotics and next-generation digital manufacturing. The spin-out unlocks speed, focus, and specialization for both companies—each now optimized to pursue its distinct mission.Angstrom Droids will pioneer high-dexterity robotic arms engineered for micron and sub-micron precision, adaptive force feedback, and advanced control architectures. Designed for heterogeneous manufacturing and complex scientific instrumentation, its systems will push the boundaries of what physical machines can do in the real world.REVOBOTS, meanwhile, is doubling down on its core strength: scalable, human-aligned robotic intelligence. The company’s proprietary agentic AI platform operates as an orchestration layer—bridging human intent, robotic autonomy, and industrial complexity. Built for reliability, safety, and real-time adaptability, it allows robots from any ROS-enabled system to perceive, learn, and act in dynamic environments. Each deployment contributes to the world’s most comprehensive dataset for robotic labor.Strategic Spin-Out Unlocks Focus, Speed, and Specialization“Spinning out Angstrom Droids is a strategic unlock for both companies,” said Dr. Giby Raphael, CEO of REVOBOTS. “It allows REVOBOTS to accelerate deployment of our AI stack, while Angstrom advances the frontier of precision hardware. The market is calling for mature, modular solutions—and this structure gives us the focus to answer that call with clarity and speed. The decision reflects a shared belief: that speed to market matters.”Angstrom Droids, led by REVOBOTS co-founder Kent Gilson, will operate independently while maintaining long-term technical alignment with REVOBOTS. Its work on micro-assembly, scientific dexterity, and high-performance robotics will converge with agentic platforms like REVOBOTS—expanding the boundaries of industrial automation.“We’re mastering the physical interface between robots and the world,” said Gilson. “REVOBOTS is solving today’s labor and automation challenges at scale. Angstrom exists to shape what comes next.”REVOBOTS Doubles Down on Scalable, Agentic AI for Robotics“This is how we scale—by staying focused on the parts of the stack we’re best at,” said Andre Christian, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer at REVOBOTS. “Angstrom Droids will build the future of robotic precision. REVOBOTS will power the AI backbone. Together, we’re reshaping how intelligent labor gets deployed across indsutries.”REVOBOTS’ secure orchestration layer is engineered for real-world performance: low-latency decision-making, edge-based inference, and seamless ROS integration. Every deployment expands a proprietary corpus of task-specific industrial data—positioning REVOBOTS to become the global leader in robotic labor intelligence.Its human-in-the-loop (HITL) framework ensures trust, oversight, and real-time adaptation—empowering humans to supervise, refine, and intervene when necessary. This model preserves transparency and accountability while accelerating adoption of intelligent automation at scale.Two Specialized Paths. One Unified Vision.The spin-out positions both companies for strategic growth, deeper partner alignment, and operational clarity. Together, they represent two sides of the same revolution: one focused on how robots think and scale, the other on what they can physically achieve.This is the future of intelligent labor—built by specialists, powered by focus, and guided by a unified vision.About REVOBOTSREVOBOTS is pioneering the next era of intelligent labor—where robots don’t just automate tasks, they collaborate with humans to transform industry. Founded by a team of seasoned technologists and visionary builders, REVOBOTS develops adaptive AI platforms that orchestrate real-world robotics with safety, precision, and interoperability at scale. Its flagship product, TASKBOT, is a modular, AI-enabled humanoid robot designed to perform dangerous, dexterous, dirty, and dull work—accelerating productivity while preserving oversight through a human-in-the-loop framework. Every deployment strengthens a dynamic data foundation, powering continuous learning and rapid iteration across sectors. With a Robots-as-a-Service model and an architecture optimized for edge performance, REVOBOTS is redefining how robotic labor is built, scaled, and trusted. For more information, visit revobots.ai About Angstrom DroidsAngstrom Droids is advancing the frontier of ultra-precision robotics for the world’s most demanding environments. Born from deep expertise in mechatronics, control systems, and digital manufacturing, the company specializes in sub-micron robotic arms engineered for scientific instrumentation, micro-assembly, and adaptive automation. Its proprietary architectures combine force-aware actuation, multi-axis dexterity, and real-time control—pushing the boundaries of what machines can perceive, manipulate, and build. With a singular focus on precision, Angstrom Droids is redefining how robots interface with the physical world. For more information, visit angstromdroids.com (Ångström Droids)

