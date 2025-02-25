REVOBOTS Unveils TASKBOT at Mobile World Congress 2025

REVOBOTS Unveils TASKBOT TASKBOT by REVOBOTS REVOBOTS Logo

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A breakthrough in workforce automation is set to debut at the world's premier tech conference. REVOBOTS™ will introduce TASKBOT™ —AI-driven, 3D-printed humanoid robotics engineered to seamlessly integrate into human-centered workspaces, redefining productivity and reshaping the future of work.From March 3–6, REVOBOTS will unveil TASKBOT at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Designed to work alongside people, TASKBOT adapts to real-world environments, blending advanced robotics, AI-driven learning, and scalable automation to create a more intelligent, adaptable workforce.The $8.5 trillion global labor shortage has left millions of essential jobs unfilled, creating unprecedented challenges for industries worldwide. Traditional automation has struggled to keep pace, failing to adapt to the complex, dynamic needs of modern workplaces. REVOBOTS is meeting this moment with TASKBOT—AI-driven, 3D-printed humanoid robotics engineered to help businesses scale intelligently, evolve with changing demands, and unlock new workforce opportunities. (Korn Ferry, 2024)."The future will be built on the effective partnership between people and technology," said Alan Guarino, vice chairman of Korn Ferry's CEO and Board Services practice. This belief is at the core of REVOBOTS' vision, shaping TASKBOT as more than automation, but as a fundamental shift in workforce transformation.TASKBOT fills critical labor gaps while redefining the relationship between people and technology—helping businesses scale intelligently, optimize efficiency, and drive innovation, all while keeping human expertise at the core.Meet TASKBOTEngineered to operate seamlessly in human-centered workspaces, TASKBOT enables businesses to scale sustainably while optimizing efficiency. By automating labor-intensive roles across industries—including logistics, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality—it elevates human talent to higher-value work, preserving human expertise and dignity.Built using direct digital manufacturing (DDM) and advanced 3D printing, TASKBOT is produced faster, more sustainably, and with unmatched customization—tailored to each client's unique operational needs. At its core is our Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) platform, ensuring automation is guided by human expertise. During initial deployment, skilled remote 'pilots' train and refine TASKBOT's capabilities from anywhere in the world, accelerating its transition to autonomy. Even after deployment, HITL oversight remains available as needed, seamlessly connecting industries to a geographically diverse workforce with on-demand support. (Markforged, 2023).Powered by state-of-the-art AI, each bespoke TASKBOT continuously learns and evolves—adapting to its environment, refining movements with micron-level precision, and executing complex tasks autonomously. By processing vast amounts of real-time data, our platform continuously optimizes task execution while ensuring compliance with global data privacy standards. This intelligence unlocks greater efficiency, productivity, and innovation. When needed, HITL pilots provide expert intervention, creating a seamless synergy between human expertise and machine intelligence—enhancing precision, safety, and continuous improvement. (MIT Technology Review, 2025).An Exclusive First Look"We're not just introducing robots—we're redefining workforce automation," said Dr. Giby Raphael, CEO and co-founder of REVOBOTS. "MWC Barcelona is the perfect stage to unveil TASKBOT—AI-driven, 3D-printed humanoid robotics designed to help industries scale, adapt, and thrive. By combining advanced AI, robotics, and sustainable manufacturing, TASKBOT empowers businesses to stay competitive in an evolving world. This isn't just about filling labor gaps—it's about shaping the future of work."Join Us at Mobile World CongressBe among the first to experience TASKBOT in action. Discover how AI-driven, 3D-printed humanoid robotics are transforming workforce automation at MWC Barcelona. Follow us on LinkedIn for live updates, exclusive insights, and a behind-the-scenes look at how TASKBOT is shaping the future of work.The workforce REVOlution is here—will your business be ready for the future of work?

