LOCAL City Places Set to Launch KLCP Talk Radio Network on December 1, 2025

New streaming station brings local conversations, merchant stories, and community voices to city feeds nationwide

KLCP is where LOCAL City Places literally finds its voice.” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places today announced the official launch of KLCP, a new talk radio station streaming directly inside the LOCAL City Places city feeds across the United States. Designed as the audio voice of the platform, KLCP (short for LOCAL City Places) will feature a full schedule of talk programming focused on local life, small businesses, and everyday people in communities nationwide.KLCP will stream 24/7, with content available in each city’s LOCAL City Places feed, including:- Merchant interviews from all across the country- Local business spotlights and success stories- Community and neighborhood conversations- Local events, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle segments- Discussions about reviews, rewards, and Member experiences on LOCAL City Places- Special features on entrepreneurs, creators, and city leaders“KLCP is where LOCAL City Places literally finds its voice,” said Troy Warren, founder of LOCAL City Places. “We’ve built a powerful platform for Members and Merchants to connect online, but people still love to listen—to stories, to conversations, to real voices. KLCP lets us bring those stories to life, with merchant interviews from all over the country and local talk that feels like your own neighborhood radio station, no matter where you live.”Programming will include national-level shows with local relevance, featuring:- Merchant & Marketplace Hours, showcasing business owners and their offers- LOCAL Eats & Treats, highlighting restaurants, cafés, and food experiences- Community Voices, where residents, nonprofits, and local organizers share what’s happening- City Life Live, covering events, family activities, and things to do around town- RATE$BATE Review Round-Up, sharing real Member experiences and discoveriesKLCP will be accessible to anyone browsing LOCAL City Places, giving Merchants an additional channel to share their story and giving Members a dynamic, always-on way to stay connected to what’s happening around them.“Whether you’re a Merchant being interviewed from your shop in Phoenix or a Member listening from a coffee shop in Boston, KLCP creates a sense of shared community,” Warren added. “It’s about shining a spotlight on local businesses and giving every city its own soundtrack of conversations.”KLCP officially goes live on December 1, 2025, and will roll out as a streaming option embedded within the LOCAL City Places platform, with expanded programming and new shows announced throughout 2026.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a city-by-city platform that connects residents with local merchants, events, and experiences, while rewarding Members for sharing real reviews and supporting local businesses. With features that help people discover where to eat, shop, and explore—and tools that help Merchants grow through exposure and incentives—LOCAL City Places turns every city into a more connected community.

