LOCAL City Places Officially Recognized as a Certified Citation Directory

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places is proud to announce its new designation as an Official Certified Citation Directory, bringing verified local business listings up to industry-standard NAP (Name, Address, Phone) accuracy — a critical factor in how search engines validate and rank local businesses online.This certification means every Merchant Page published on LOCAL City Places is now a verified citation listing, helping businesses gain greater visibility, improve local search results, and build digital trust — all for free.“Local businesses deserve to be discovered with confidence,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Places. “By certifying our directory to NAP standards, we’re giving business owners a reliable, trusted platform to boost their local SEO presence without any cost barriers. This isn’t just about listings — it’s about supporting the integrity and visibility of local commerce online.”LOCAL City Places joins the ranks of established citation sources recognized by search engines for data consistency and legitimacy. Verified listings improve ranking signals, helping businesses appear in Google’s Local Pack and other trusted local directories.The certification reinforces LOCAL City Places’ mission to empower small businesses, strengthen local communities, and enhance online credibility. Every free Merchant Page includes:✅ Verified NAP Information✅ Direct Links to Business Websites & Socials✅ SEO-Friendly Metadata✅ Exposure Within the LOCAL Network🌐 Get Listed — For FreeBusiness owners can now publish their Merchant Page on LOCAL City Places and automatically benefit from verified citation status.👉 Visit https://localcityplaces.com/register/business-owner to claim your free listing and become part of a growing certified network that helps your business get found and trusted locally.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a community-driven platform connecting consumers with local restaurants and businesses through verified, member-submitted reviews. Through its RATE$BATE rewards program, the company incentivizes authentic feedback by paying members for verified reviews that include receipts, photos, and detailed descriptions of recent visits. LOCAL City Places empowers communities to support local businesses while providing diners with trusted insights into their city’s dining scene.Media ContactLOCAL City Places Media RelationsEmail: press@LocalCityPlaces.com

