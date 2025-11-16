LOCAL City Places Announces the Opening of Fork & Spirits in Chandler, AZ Set for January 2, 2026

Fork & Spirits LOCAL City Places LOGO Troy Warren

A Flagship Restaurant and Local Marketing Case Study

Our goal is to show restaurants and local businesses exactly what’s possible when modern digital engagement meets real-world hospitality.” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places , the community-driven review and rewards platform, is proud to announce the opening and rebranding of its newly acquired restaurant in Chandler, Arizona. Formerly a successful food operation, the restaurant has been refreshed and relaunched as Fork & Spirits, a contemporary kitchen and bar centered around connection, community, craft cocktails, and elevated comfort cuisine.Located in the highly active Phoenix Metro market, Fork & Spirits will serve as LOCAL City Places’ official live case study restaurant, demonstrating how local restaurants can increase customer engagement and revenue using the platform’s advertising, review incentives, and Grocery Rebate programs.Fork & Spirits maintains the heart of the original menu while introducing new design, branding, and elevated experiences, all anchored by its tagline: “Where Cocktails & Great Food Meet.”A Restaurant Designed to Prove What Local Marketing Can DoFork & Spirits will be the first fully integrated “proof of concept” location showcasing the power of LOCAL City Places’ advertising ecosystem. Real campaigns, real customers, real data—and full transparency for merchants looking to replicate the results.“Our goal is to show restaurants and local businesses exactly what’s possible when modern digital engagement meets real-world hospitality,” said Troy Warren, Founder & CEO of LOCAL City Places. “By acquiring and operating our own restaurant in the Phoenix Metro, we’re demonstrating—through actual customer traffic and measurable growth—how local advertising should work. Fork & Spirits is more than a great place to eat and drink. It’s a working model that proves local businesses can thrive with the right support.”Fork & Spirits will also participate in key LOCAL City Places programs, including:- RATE$BATES™ Review Rewards — paying customers for approved reviews and first-to-review bonuses- 3-Tier Referral Commissions — rewarding members for inviting others- Grocery Rebate Certificates — offering shoppers up to $500 in monthly rebates- Merchant Advertising Platform — showcasing real campaigns and ROI to nearby restaurantsA New Name Rooted in Experience, Connection & CraftThe new identity, Fork & Spirits, reflects the restaurant’s dual focus on exceptional food and a curated cocktail program. The branding blends modern hospitality with community-driven warmth—mirroring the mission of LOCAL City Places to bring people together around great local businesses.The refreshed logo, signage, and menu design introduce a stylish balance of charcoal, copper, and cream tones, with a nod to the restaurant’s avocado heritage from its previous Patent 139 lineage.Grand Opening InformationLocation: Chandler, Arizona (Phoenix Metro)Official Opening: January 2, 2026Media & Community Events:- Ribbon cutting- Meet the team & tasting event- LOCAL City Places platform demonstrations- First 100 guests receive Grocery Rebate CertificatesLocal residents, influencers, and business owners will be invited to experience the new concept firsthand.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a nationwide community review platform built to help local businesses grow through authentic engagement, rewards-based customer feedback, and powerful advertising tools. Members earn cash rewards for reviews, referrals, and everyday spending while merchants benefit from increased visibility and transparent data-driven results.

