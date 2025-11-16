Brighton & Hove Albion sit far clear in first place, with a net total of 27 decisions in their favor

A new study has revealed which teams have benefitted the most from the implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology from 2019/20 through 24/25.

the implementation of VAR has influenced Premier League outcomes over multiple seasons." The data demonstrates “clear patterns that fuel ongoing debates among supporters.”” — Spokesperson

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Study Reveals Premier League Club Most Benefiting from VARAccording to a new study published on Sports Talk Florida by the Online Slots Site talkSPORT BET, Brighton & Hove Albion have benefited more from VAR decisions than any other Premier League club since the technology was introduced. The research analysed every Video Assistant Referee decision made from the start of the 2019/20 campaign through the current 2024/25 season, offering the most comprehensive look yet at who has gained—and who has lost out—from the system.Brighton Lead the VAR EraThe study ranked all Premier League sides that have featured in the competition during the VAR era using a “net decision score,” calculated by subtracting decisions given against a team from those awarded in their favour. Brighton sat well clear at the top of the list with a net score of +27, receiving 49 key calls in their favour while only 22 went the other way. Analysts noted that this level of positive variance over six seasons is “significant” and “highly uncommon.”Newcastle United followed as the second-biggest beneficiary with +20, while Crystal Palace came in third at +17. Two of England’s biggest clubs—Manchester United and Chelsea—shared fourth place with scores of +16 each. Aston Villa rounded out the top five at +15, continuing a trend that saw many mid-table or rising clubs rank surprisingly high.Middle of the Pack and Major SurprisesWest Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur tied for eighth place with +12, while Everton and Brentford shared ninth with +11 apiece. Southampton completed the top ten at +10, despite fluctuating between divisions in recent seasons.One of the most surprising findings was the positioning of Brentford, who have only been in the Premier League since 2021 but still ranked among the clubs receiving the most consistently favourable VAR outcomes.The Biggest VAR LosersAt the bottom end of the spectrum, Norwich City recorded the worst net score at –13, despite appearing in only two seasons within the study. Wolves finished with –7, and West Bromwich Albion landed on –6, completing the league’s three most disadvantaged clubs during the VAR era.Reaction to the Findings A spokesperson for talkSPORT BET said the results highlight how “the implementation of VAR has influenced Premier League outcomes over multiple seasons,” noting that while the system aims to improve fairness, the data demonstrates “clear patterns that fuel ongoing debates among supporters.”Read the Full Story To read the complete analysis and explore the full VAR rankings, head over to Sports Talk Florida for the full story.SportsTalkFlorida.com is the flagship website of the Sports Talk Media Network, a growing national group of more than 20 digital publications delivering comprehensive sports and news coverage across the United States. The sites provides in-depth reporting, commentary, and multimedia content spanning local and national sports — from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB to college and high school athletics.As the cornerstone of the network, Sports Talk Florida anchors a family of regional outlets located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., Georgia, California, and beyond, along with a dedicated global soccer platform, Sports Talk United and women's sports site, Athletica Sports. Together, these platforms form one of the fastest-growing independent sports media networks in the country, connecting passionate fans with the stories, insights, and voices that define today’s sports conversation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.