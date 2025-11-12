Nashville coach Michael Nsien credits historic US Open Cup triumph to team’s unity & mentality

Nashville assistant coach, Michael Nsien has credited the team’s mentality for their historic maiden silverware after they lifted the US Open Cup this month.

Nsien has credited the team’s mentality for their historic maiden silverware after they lifted the US Open Cup this month.

We have top players that understand that the team’s success is their success. Wanting to be the first and writing an important chapter in the clubs history is also a driving factor.” — Michael Nsien

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville assistant coach, Michael Nsien has credited the team’s mentality for their historic maiden silverware after they lifted the US Open Cup this month.Nsien was revealed as Brian Joseph Callaghan’s assistant coach in January after a successful spell with the USA U19 team who secured qualification for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup.His impact at Nashville has been evident this season with B.J Callaghan’s team currently occupying the sixth position in the MLS Eastern Conference, putting them in contention for playoffs.Earlier this month, they defeated Austin FC 2-1 to win the first-ever title in the club's nine-year historyAhead of the game against Inter Miami at the Geodis Park, Nsien revealed driving force behind the Nashville’s fine form this season.“What’s driven our success in Nashville is our togetherness,” Nsien told RG “We have top players that understand that the team’s success is their success. Wanting to be the first and writing an important chapter in the clubs history is also a driving factor.“There’s no doubt that we’re producing top players in this country.“Now, young stars are getting real opportunities to perform both in MLS and abroad.”Nsien is enjoying his first major assignment in the MLS and he is also looking forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.He believes the expanded 48-team tournament will further open up the American top-flight and give it more visibility.He said: “When we hosted the World Cup in 1994, it opened the eyes of the United States to the greatest sport in the world,” he said.“That tournament led to the birth of Major League Soccer. This time around, it will launch our league—and our country—into the top tier of world football.”About Sports Talk Florida SportsTalkFlorida.com is the flagship website of the Sports Talk Media Network, a growing national group of more than 20 digital publications delivering comprehensive sports and news coverage across the United States. The sites provides in-depth reporting, commentary, and multimedia content spanning local and national sports — from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB to college and high school athletics.As the cornerstone of the network, Sports Talk Florida anchors a family of regional outlets located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., Georgia, California, and beyond, along with a dedicated global soccer platform, Sports Talk United and women's sports site, Athletica Sports. Together, these platforms form one of the fastest-growing independent sports media networks in the country, connecting passionate fans with the stories, insights, and voices that define today’s sports conversation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.