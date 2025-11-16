Christos Mouzakitis wins Golden Boy Web 2025

Olympiacos and Greece National team midfielder Christos Mouzakitis has officially announced himself as one of Europe’s brightest rising stars after winning the Golden Boy Web 2025 award

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympiacos and Greece National team midfielder Christos Mouzakitis has officially announced himself as one of Europe’s brightest rising stars after winning the Golden Boy Web 2025 award, securing one of the most significant honors of his young career. The 18-year-old Greek international dominated the global online vote—drawing more than one million fans worldwide—and finished ahead of some of the most highly touted prospects in world football.Mouzakitis outperformed marquee names such as Arda Güler of Real Madrid, Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, and Jobe Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund. He also led the pack of three Greek players nominated for the 100-player shortlist, a group that included Brighton’s Charalampos Kostoulas and Genk’s Konstantinos Karetsas.The award, organized by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, has a growing international profile and was won last year by Yildiz. Although separate from the main Golden Boy award—which is decided by a panel of European journalists—the Web edition has quickly become a major honor, attracting massive global participation in just its first two years. Mouzakitis becomes only the second-ever winner of the fan-voted version.What makes the achievement even more remarkable is the consistency of his support: Mouzakitis led every round of the five-month voting process.A Rapid Rise in Piraeus for MouzakitisDespite being only 18 years and 10 months old, Mouzakitis has already built a résumé that many seasoned players would envy. He has made 49 senior appearances for Olympiacos, scoring twice and providing six assists. His experience spans both Europa League and Champions League competitions, and he helped secure the domestic double last season.His talent was also on full display in the UEFA Youth League, where he played a key role in Olympiacos’ historic title run—the club’s first-ever triumph in the competition.Olympiacos celebrated his new honor with pride across social media, calling him “a child from the heart of Olympiacos now sitting on Europe’s throne.”The club emphasized that fans voted him Europe’s most talented and popular U21 player competing for a European side—a rare and powerful recognition.As his stock continues to surge, Mouzakitis’ value has reportedly surged, making him the most valuable player in the Olympiacos squad and the second-most valuable in the Greek Super League. Naturally, interest from European giants has followed.Manchester United, Arsenal, and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with the young midfielder, who has already earned six caps for Greece.His blend of maturity, versatility, and technical intelligence has made him indispensable for both club and country. With Olympiacos pushing forward on domestic and European fronts, the spotlight on Mouzakitis is only intensifying.A Night of Recognition AheadMouzakitis will officially receive his award at the Golden Boy ceremony on December 1, 2025, held at the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile in Turin. It will mark another milestone for a player whose trajectory has rapidly positioned him at the forefront of Europe’s next generation of football talent.With worldwide support, a growing list of honors, and interest from elite clubs, Christos Mouzakitis now stands as one of the continent’s most exciting young footballers—one whose next steps will be watched closely across Europe.You can read more about Mouzakitis, Olympiacos. and all the other European football on Sports Talk Florida and their network of sites.SportsTalkFlorida.com is the flagship website of the Sports Talk Media Network, a growing national group of more than 20 digital publications delivering comprehensive sports and news coverage across the United States. The sites provides in-depth reporting, commentary, and multimedia content spanning local and national sports — from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB to college and high school athletics.As the cornerstone of the network, Sports Talk Florida anchors a family of regional outlets located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., Georgia, California, and beyond, along with a dedicated global soccer platform, Sports Talk United and women's sports site, Athletica Sports. Together, these platforms form one of the fastest-growing independent sports media networks in the country, connecting passionate fans with the stories, insights, and voices that define today’s sports conversation.

