Eghrari Family Offers Unique Scholarships to Immokalee Foundation Students Just for Fun

Noemi Y. Perez, Immokalee Foundation student Ladarius, and Dr. Massoud Eghrari at the Isabella Eghrari Memorial Scholarship Ceremony in Naples, FL

Through the "Fun Money" scholarship, the Eghraris help Immokalee Foundation students learn to celebrate the never-before-seen concept of work-life balance

The scholarship aims to provide Immokalee Foundation students with a sense of well-being and a reminder that they are not only supported in their academic pursuits but also cared for as individuals.” — Noemi Y. Perez, President & CEO of The Immokalee Foundation

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Massoud Eghrari and his late wife, Isabella, had firsthand knowledge of the challenges associated with pursuing an education and a career. To address this often-overlooked aspect of the educational process, a unique scholarship opportunity emerged.This highly popular annual award was established in 2015 by Dr. Eghrari and his wife, Tayebeh, to honor Isabella and recognize the challenges students face in balancing academics, finances and social lives.But there's a catch: the Isabella Eghrari Memorial Scholarship aims to provide a break from the academic grind and enhance students' overall well-being. In other words, the award requires them to relax and have a good time.Although The Immokalee Foundation 's primary purpose is to develop Southwest Florida's workforce of the future, this monumental task comes with its own set of challenges, chief among them being that most of the students it supports live just north or south of the poverty line. Immokalee, Florida , is a significant agricultural hub, producing a large portion of the nation's fresh produce.The Immokalee Foundation's award-winning Career Pathways program offers a comprehensive curriculum for Immokalee middle and high school students, placing them on pathways to well-paying, in-demand careers in Southwest Florida across four employment sectors: Engineering & Construction Management, Education & Human Services, Healthcare, and Business Management & Entrepreneurship.Through the "Fun Money" scholarship, the Eghraris help Immokalee Foundation students learn to celebrate the never-before-seen concept of work-life balance. The Massoud and Isabella Eghrari Charity Foundation has now awarded the Isabella Eghrari Memorial Scholarship to more than 130 students, totaling over $65,000.The Eghraris also generously support The Immokalee Foundation's Scholarship Program, having provided tuition assistance to many Immokalee Foundation students over the years.Immokalee Foundation postsecondary students who have successfully completed their first semester of college are eligible to apply for the Fun Money scholarship. Students must submit an essay detailing how they would use the $500 award for fun activities."Though the agricultural community of Immokalee lies just three hours south of Orlando, many Foundation students have never been to a theme park as the disposable income was never available," explained Noemi Y. Perez, Immokalee Foundation President and CEO, herself a native of the underserved town of Immokalee. "Most have never traveled out of state. Even basic hair products, sports equipment, and fashion accessories are typically viewed as nice-to-haves, rather than must-haves. The Eghraris truly make magic happen for our students."The Fun Money scholarship offers access to products and experiences that are otherwise unavailable to most Immokalee Foundation students. This award also serves as a great example of the creative ways community members continue to support The Immokalee Foundation's very deserving student population.Adds Perez: "The scholarship aims to provide Immokalee Foundation students with a sense of well-being and a reminder that they are not only supported in their academic pursuits but also cared for as individuals."###About The Immokalee Foundation: For almost 34 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on workforce development , including education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee, Florida—from kindergarten through postsecondary education. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, become a mentor, host an intern, take a tour, volunteer as a career panel speaker or host, donate, or include the Foundation in your will, please call 239-430-9122 or visit www.immokaleefoundation.org

