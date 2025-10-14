Southwest Florida's Physicians Regional Healthcare System and FC Naples Welcome Future Healthcare Leaders

Physicians Regional and FC Naples welcome Immokalee Foundation students The hospital's new $3 million surgical robot was temporarily relocated to the lobby for ease of demonstration An Immokalee Foundation Healthcare Pathway student takes the controls of the surgical robot

The hospital's new $3 million surgical robot was temporarily relocated to the lobby in anticipation of the arrival of 40+ Immokalee Foundation students.

The Immokalee Foundation runs an extraordinary educational program for middle and high school students, so we were able to go deep and really go into the details. These young people inspire us!” — Scott Lowe, Market CEO, Physicians Regional Healtcare System

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For an afternoon on a recent Thursday, the lobby at Physicians Regional Pine Ridge took on the appearance of a massive surgical suite.The hospital's new $3 million surgical robot, the most advanced robotic system in Collier County, was temporarily relocated in anticipation of the arrival of 40+ high school students following The Immokalee Foundation 's Healthcare Pathway, part of the Foundation's celebrated Career Pathways career development program.The robot, typically used for general surgery, urology, colorectal, gynecology, and thoracic procedures, became a powerful focal point of a field trip explicitly designed for motivated young people interested in healthcare careers.Following a meet-and-greet with Physicians Regional Market CEO Scott Lowe and COO Karim Ghanem, students rotated through informative presentations on nursing, therapy, lab, & surgery.The Immokalee Foundation is the region's only organization providing a full continuum of support for students, beginning with literacy intervention in elementary school and continuing through career exploration, immersion, and postsecondary education, ultimately leading to long-term career success."For years, minimally invasive, robotic surgery has offered better outcomes and decreased recovery time for patients, and now Physicians Regional has taken that care to the next level with this cutting-edge robotic system," Lowe said. "We were so happy to expose the students to such a sophisticated level of technology."The new robot enables patients to undergo minimally invasive, general surgery procedures by providing surgeons with tools that often make operating easier, leading to improved efficiency and better patient outcomes overall."The Immokalee Foundation runs an extraordinary educational program for middle and high school students, so we were able to go deep and really go into the details," explained Lowe. "These young people inspire us! Plus, we were able to give them a highly unique hands-on experience they are sure to remember."Physicians Regional has added this new robotic system to both the Pine Ridge and Collier Blvd hospitals.Immokalee Foundation students also learned about the robot's significant advancements, including improved accuracy and precision with force-sensing technology, enhanced 3D imaging, and better ergonomics for surgeon comfort and surgical viewing.Students even got to take the robot for a test drive on silicone molds while using the robotic arm to slip rubber bands on top of the mold. Like all robotic systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted system, which translates their hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient's body."Through our ongoing relationship with Physicians Regional, the students we support continue to gain invaluable, practical experience in a real-world clinical setting that classroom education alone cannot provide," observed Noemi Y. Perez, President and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation. "Together, we are creating a pipeline of talent to fill vital health care roles in the years ahead. Their support means everything to our students."In addition to student field trips, Physicians Regional has a history of supporting The Immokalee Foundation by hosting student interns, offering career panels and job fairs, and sponsoring a summer educational camp—all to provide hands-on experiences for young people interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.To further enhance student engagement, special guests included members of FC Naples , the first professional soccer team in Southwest Florida. FC Naples has previously supported The Immokalee Foundation, having offered free admission to Foundation students and providing gameday PR and fundraising opportunities. Physicians Regional Healthcare System is honored to be the title sponsor for FC Naples.For more information on The Immokalee Foundation's career development initiatives, visit www.ImmokaleeFoundation.org . To learn about minimally invasive surgical options at Physicians Regional, visit https://www.physiciansregional.com/robotic-surgery-services

