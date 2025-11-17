Medi-Gyn Hormone Center Connects with Women Through Two Inspiring Events in Muscat, Oman and Dubai, UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October was a truly special month for Medi-Gyn Hormone Balancing and Regenerative Center as we held such inspiring events, focusing on women’s health, hormones, and overall health-span.. Both gatherings reflected what we stand for — helping women understand their bodies better, go beyond any symptoms, and find real answers to how they feel.Our Oman Visit – The Myriad Muscat, October 16–17, 2025We were thrilled to visit Oman and spend two days meeting women who live and work in Muscat, Oman. Our guests had a chance to learn about all stages of menopause, symptoms during those stages and how we at Medi-Gyn either prevent those symptoms at the earlier stage or treat them naturally and effectively, using Bioidentical Hormone Therapy, Peptide Therapy, science-driven Supplements, Biohacking etc.Many guests had a chance to have a one-on-one consultation with Dr. Nahla Awady, who guided them through a personalized approach to Bioidentical Hormone Therapy.At Medi-Gyn, we believe that “no one size fits” all when it comes to healthcare. Every woman’s body and story are different, and that’s why our care and medical protocols are tailored to each patient’s test results, medical history, lifestyle, and life goals.Our approach combines Western conventional medicine with the latest scientific research in Functional and Regenerative Medicine, giving women the best of both worlds — scientific precision and holistic care. During the Oman visit, we shared how Medi-Gyn supports women through:Bioidentical Hormone TherapyFunctional Medicine & Root-Cause CareRegenerative Medicine and Women’s Health-spanWomen’s Lifestyle and Epigenetic GuidesLongevity ProgramsMs. Irina Bond, Founder, CEO of Medi-Gyn Hormone Center, said:“For us at Medi-Gyn, we go beyond symptoms and treatments directly where women need us the most - personalised care and tailored support for each and every woman in her natural phase of life - menopause.”Our Dubai, UAE Women’s Health Event – “I Don’t Feel Myself Anymore”, October, 31st 2025We hosted our Women’s Hormone Health Event in Dubai on October 31, 2025, at Keto Kartel in Dubai, with Dr. Miruna Muha, Double Board-Certified Endocrinologist and Andrologist, and Functional Medicine and Longevity Physician.This well-attended event offered an open and interactive session about hormones, how they affect every woman’s life and health during all stages of her life, her metabolism, mitochondrial health addressing it through the root cause instead of focusing on symptoms.Dr. Miruna talked about how various initial hormone-related signals affect our bodies — from fatigue, low energy and weight changes to sleepless nights and brain fog — and how they often point to deeper hormonal imbalances.The discussion covered:Hormonal imbalances at any stage of a woman’s lifeWomen’s gut health and metabolismInflammation leading to inflammageingPerimenopause and cycle disruptionStress, burnout, and emotional depletionNutrient deficiencies and metabolic shiftsDr. Miruna Muha shared:“Medicine is not about a quick fix - it is about understanding the story behind every system in the body and guiding it back to balance naturally .”Looking AheadBoth events showed how important those educational sessions are for our patients: powerful, open conversations are what women need the most in today’s day and age. These informal gatherings offer a true transformation in itself for any woman while ladies are feeling supported throughout. At Medi-Gyn, we will continue to create spaces where women can learn, connect, and feel supported in their health journey.Ms. Irina Bond added:“Our role here is to support our women no matter their age, status, nationality or geographic locations - our personalised care through hormone therapy, peptide therapy, science-driven approach and supplements do not have any borders - it is limitless! ”

